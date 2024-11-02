With marathon season upon us, the right pair of running shoes can make all the difference.
Whether you’re training for your first race or aiming to beat a personal record, having comfortable, durable, and supportive shoes is key.
To help you shop, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto found some of the best-reviewed running shoes for marathon season, featuring top picks from New Balance, Hoka and Nike.
Check it all out below!
New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3
Designed for maximum comfort and durability, this shoe is built to support long-distance runners with ease. Reviewers love the Fuel Cell foam midsole, which provides an added boost to each step, and the rubber outsole, offering superior traction.
- $179.95
- Zappos
Hoka Clifton 9
As one of Hoka's most popular styles, the Clifton is now in its ninth iteration. This award-winning shoe is lighter and more cushioned than ever, ideal for both new and experienced runners. Its streamlined design and enhanced cushioning make it perfect for everything from training runs to marathon races.
- $145
- Hoka
Nike Alphafly 3
Engineered for marathon speed, the Alphafly 3 is Nike’s pinnacle race shoe, built to help runners crush personal records.
Three advanced features power your run: dual Air Zoom units propel you forward, a full-length carbon fiber plate adds responsive support, and a heel-to-toe ZoomX foam midsole ensures you stay energized for the full 26.2 miles.
- $285
- Nike