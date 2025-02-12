Dove x Crumbl release Nilla Bean Cupcake special edition body products and they're already selling out
Dove partnered with viral cookie brand Crumbl on a line of body and hand washes, body scrubs and deodorants that combine the nourishing feel of Dove's body care with Crumbl's delectable sweet scent that keeps fans coming back for more.
Now, to further the success of their popular collaboration, the duo has added a new scent to the roster that's selling out fast: Nilla Bean Cupcake.
While the new scent is selling out faster than we can type, restocks should be imminent, and folks who love sweet gourmand scents will appreciate the original three options -- Lemon Glaze, Strawberry Crumb Cake and Confetti Cake -- just as much.
Products in the collection include the moisturizing liquid body wash, a rich option for lathering up while filling your shower with the scent of your choice. The exfoliating scrub is a gentle but effective way to polish away flakiness and leave your skin glowing.
Dove's deodorant stick is aluminum free and moisturizes delicate underarm skin while keeping you odor-free for up to 72 hours, and the liquid hand wash smells so good you'll want to wash your hands twice as often -- especially helpful while we're still in the midst of the colder months.
Shop the full collection below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Shop the new Dove x Crumbl Nilla Bean Cupcake collection
Shop more Dove x Crumbl products
