Shaving, waxing or IPL -- everyone has a different way of incorporating hair removal into their beauty routine.
Most would agree that the less painful the method, the better -- that why IPL (intense pulsed light) is becoming an increasingly popular way to remove hair long term and reduce growth at home.
- 1January 11, 2023
- 2January 10, 2023
- 3January 10, 2023
"GMA" tried out some of the best at-home hair removal systems to help you make a more informed decision to improve your current routine.
Scroll down to shop our picks.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.