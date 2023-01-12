With new beauty products launching every day, it can get overwhelming to keep track of what's worth trying.
To help sort through the new products out there, we've compiled a list of items we have our eyes on.
Scroll down to shop everything from fragrance to hair care.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Makeup
Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation
Price: $42 • From: Kohl's
A breathable, luminous foundation that effortlessly builds and blends to illuminate the complexion with customizable, long-wearing coverage.
Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour
Price: $35 • From: Ulta
Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour is like an instant face lift in a tube!
Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Finish Concealer
Price: $7 • From: Ulta
The Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Finish Concealer gives soft focus, instant coverage to filter out blemishes, dark circles and fine lines in real life.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter
Price: $48 • From: REVOLVE
Get your Hollywood glow on with Charlotte's Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter.
Unicorn Glow Bloom Lip Plumper Gloss
Price: $11.99 • From: Amazon
Plumping effect for full, pouty lips with lightweight and non-sticky glossy finish.
Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick
Price: $18 • From: Ulta
Swipe on Pixi's On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick for a sunkissed and healthy looking complexion all year. This hint-of-a-tint, easy to use stick is perfect for cheeks and lips. Just one swipe, blend, and you are good to glow.
Gen See Arch Support Brow Powder Gel
Price: $22 • From: Credo
A brow powder gel that provides both color and hold, for natural looking brows.
Hair care
Blessed Bananas Single and Free Mask
Price: $19.99 • From: Amazon
Blessed Bananas Single and Free Mask is for those searching for a self-care hair mask formulated with banana oil and rosemary oil specifically designed to help hair repair.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash Shampoo
Price: $37 • From: Sephora
A 92% natural, sulfate-free, honey-infused nourishing shampoo that gently cleanses and hydrates to leave hair touchably soft, shiny, and more manageable.
- 1
- 2
- 3
OUAI Hydrating Scalp Serum and Supplements Set
Price: $75 • From: Sephora
A kit that includes a 30-day supply of Scalp Serum and Thick & Full Supplements.
Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine 10-in-1 Multitasking Leave In
Sale: $8.99 • 10% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $9.99
Repairs hair strength, smooths for up to 72 hours, acts as a heat protectant for hair up to 450 F, reduces fly-aways, de-frizzes in between washes, adds shine, visibly reduces damage and nourishes hair with no weigh-down or residue.
Skin care
OLEHENRIKSEN Hydrabarrier Nourishing Face Oil
Price: $58 • From: Sephora
A barrier-boosting face oil—with skin-supporting peptides and pure Scandinavian berry oils—to lock in all-day hydration, visibly improve uneven texture, and support strong skin.
Peace Out Acne Salicylic Acid Day and Night Duo
Price: $19 • From: Sephora
A set of 10 original acne dots and 10 sheer, under-makeup dots combining Hydrocolloid Polymer Technology and actives to zap visible breakouts in six hours or less.
innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Eye Serum
Price: $22 • From: Sephora
An eye serum infused with green tea and hyaluronic acid to deliver thorough hydration with a cooling roll-on massage-tip applicator.
Exa Dual Shield Set and Glow Mist
Price: $28 • From: Credo
An all-in-one hydrating mist to prime and set makeup while shielding skin from environmental aggressors.
Mighty Patch Chin from Hero Cosmetics
Price: $17.99 • From: Amazon
Tackle chin blemishes with a full coverage patch that visibly flattens the look of pimples and helps absorb oil and impurities.
Pacifica Glow Baby Vitamin C Brightening Facial Mask
Price: $4 • From: Ulta
Pacifica's Glow Baby Brightening Facial Mask is a natural sheet mask infused with a fast-absorbing brightening serum for instantly glowing skin.
PROVENCE Beauty Alpha-Bet Elixir Super Power Facial Oil
Price: $19.99 • From: Ulta
Provence Beauty Alpha-Bet Elixir Super Power Facial Oil is a skin strengthening cocktail of antioxidants and essential vitamins. Meet your skin's new BFF.
PROVENCE Beauty Deep Bleu Cloud Night Moisturizer
Price: $19.99 • From: Ulta
Get dewy, hydrated skin every night with Provence Beauty's Deep Bleu Cloud Night Moisturizer. A whipped cream formula infused with botanicals and adaptogens.
Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser
Price: $28 • From: Sephora
A hydrating, skin-barrier-strengthening cleanser packed with ceramides and pre- and postbiotics to balance the skin’s moisture barrier while effectively removing makeup.
Hanhoo On the Go Blemish Patch
Price: $10 • From: Amazon
This tape-style dispenser allows you to pull the tape roll from one side and dispenses the patch on the other for easy application anytime, anywhere.
Fragrance
By/ Rosie Jane Leila Lou Eau de Parfum
Price: $28 • From: Nordstrom
A soft and casual eau de parfum that was created by founder Rosie Johnson.
Nails
Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil and Nail Treatment
Price: $14.99 • From: Amazon
Mess-free roll-on applicator offers on-the-go hydration. Use nail cuticle oil daily for healthier, hydrated nails and cuticles.
Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit
Price: $15 • From: Sephora
A set of easy-to-apply, reusable, and customizable press-on nails perfect for creating a salon-quality, at-home manicure within minutes.
Tools
Real Techniques Daygleam Dewy Dose Makeup Sponge Set
Price: $10.99 • From: Ulta
The Daygleam Dewy Dose Sponge Duo includes Real Techniques #1 Miracle Complexion Sponge in two different sizes in order to achieve that glow.
Pacifica Reusable Under Eye + Brow Mask Set
Price: $20 • From: Ulta
A limited-edition set of Pacifica's Reusable Undereye & Brow Masks designed to supercharge your skincare by locking in benefits with a vacuum like seal. Easy to wash, store and reuse over and over -- with proper care, these masks should last several uses.