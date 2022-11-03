With the changing seasons comes the desire to switch up our wardrobes, adjust our beauty routines -- and of course, that unfailing itch to freshen up our hairstyle.

But what style should you try this year?

Mane Addicts Artist Irinel de León, the hairstylist behind some of our favorite celebrity styles (think Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens, as seen on Instagram), is here to help.

When it comes to getting a fresh fall or winter haircut, Leon told "Good Morning America" that she recommends bringing your hairstylist photo examples of the look you want to achieve.

"Long layers and face-framing angles are in these days and look good on just about any face shape. If you'd like this haircut, ask for long layers in the back with point-cutting, then long angles in the front to frame the face," she said.

Leon also said she's "loving the fringe trend and long hair."

"I've been seeing a huge uptick in people switching up their look for fall and adding a fringe. It's a fun way to make a big impact in a small way," she said.

Once you've settled on a cut, Leon recommended a "soft, '90s blowout look" to finish things off.

It's "a smoother and less bouncy version of the blowout with a little bend on the ends," she said. "It's subtle but still very elevated."

For step-by-step instructions on how to achieve Leon's recommended blowout, scroll below!

Step 1: Rough-dry your hair

"Using the Dyson Airwrap, rough dry strands using the rough-dry attachment to remove some water before styling," Leon said.

Leon is a Global Dyson Hair Ambassador.

Step 2: Use a smoothing brush

"Follow with taking 2 to 3-inch sections and smoothing the hair with the firm smoothing brush attachment. This gives the hair a nice smooth finish."

Step 3: Volumize

"Using the round volumizing brush, go over the ends of the hair and blow dry the ends under for a little bounce."

Step 4: Clip to cool

"Set each section using a duckbill clip to let cool."

Step 5: Add volume

"For the face-framing pieces, blow dry using the round volumizing brush and blow out hair going towards the face for added volume," she adds.

Step 6: Set the top

"Set top section going away from the face and let cool."

Step 7: Brush out

"Release all clips and brush out for the perfect '90s blowout."

