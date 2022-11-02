When it comes to beauty hacks, there has been no shortage of ideas on TikTok, and the latest trend comes in the form of red nails.

"The red nail theory" has been popping up all over the platform of late. It's the idea that when you wear the color, it somehow helps score you more dates.

TikTok user GirlBossTown broke down her experience with the trend way back in January, capturing the attention of over 1 million others.

She mentioned that every time she wears red nails, she would receive comments about them from men.

"I always thought red nails was like a grandma nail color," she continued. "... And then it hit me. In the '90s, when we where growing up, women had red nails a lot, especially, like, our moms -- and I weirdly think guys are attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their moms when they were growing up, taking care of them."

Another TikToker, Navya Passi, added her take on the trend back in October, posting a video in which she explained that, when she wore red nails, she received more compliments from both men and women.

"I personally think that they look hot, and I feel super powerful when I have them on," she added.

In addition to compliments, others such as TikToker Melisse Martineau claimed wearing red nails got them asked out on more dates than usual as well.

"I have never been asked out on so many dates or complimented as much as I have been in the past two to three weeks with these nails," she said in a video posted in late October, showing off her deep red-hued manicure. "... I've been asked on maybe five or six dates, which is not normal, so I don't what it is, but it's real."

The red nail trend has recently been spotted on some big names as well, including models such as the late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Rain Walker, who rocked red nails while posing for a Tiffany & Co. ad eyewear campaign.

Other notables -- including Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and more -- have frequently paired red nails with both everyday and red carpet looks.

So are the red nail rumors true? It wouldn't hurt to find out.

Below, check out several red polish picks that will help you give the theory a test drive yourself.

