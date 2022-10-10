The change in seasons is a great time to test out a new nail look.
Thea Green, founder of Nails.INC, shared four nail trends to look out for this fall as well as products to shop so you can get the same look at home.
Whether you are a nail newbie or consider yourself a pro, these trends are simple enough to create yourself. Scroll below and give them a try!
Contrast nail tips
While th contrast nail tips that were popular all summer continue to be a strong trend for fall, it’s now time to look toward darker autumnal shades as the contrasting tip color.
Use the shade Got Me Glowing from the Nail.INC Glow Naturale duo, which is a soft pearlescent pink, to create a neutral base and the French Mani Nail Stamper tool to get that perfect contrasting nail tip.
This is the quickest, easiest way to achieve salon quality French manicure.
Nails.INC Glow Naturale Nail Polish Duo
Price: $15 • From: Nails.INC
Nails.INC Plant Power Plant Based Vegan Nail Polish
Price: $9 • From: Nails.INC
Nails.INC 73% Plant Power Nail Polish
Price: $10 • From: Nails.INC
Nails.INC French Mani Hack Nail Polish Set
Price: $16 • From: Nails.INC
Shorter Nails
Shorter nails with a clean classic mani come back every single season.
Think taupes, deep reds or browns with high-gloss top coats.
Keep your mani looking fresh with the Nail Kale Capsules to keep your cuticles hydrated and your mani looking on point.
Nails.INC 73% Plant Power Nail Polish in Swear By Salutation
Price: $10 • From: Nails.INC
Nails.INC 73% Plant Power Nail Polish in What's Your Spirituality?
Price: $10 • From: Nails.INC
Nails.INC Retinol 45 Second Top Coat
Price: $15 • From: Nails.INC
Nails.INC NailKale Superfood Nail Oil Capsules
Price: $20 • From: Nails.INC
Camo Nails
For those who are more adventurous, camo nails are a great option.
Apply each shade in small splotches on the nail to create a camo effect -- the less perfect, the better the effect.
If you’re not as adventurous, try this as a ring finger mani on one nail while keeping all other nails tonal.
Nails.INC Caught in Camo Nail Polish Quad Set
Price: $22 • From: Nails.INC
Red Carpet Manicure Nail Art Tool Kit
Price: $11.99 • From: Red Carpet Manicure
Sheer Neutrals
Sheer neutrals are not going anywhere anytime soon thanks to Hailey Bieber.
Layer a sheer pearlescent over a tonal shade for the perfect glazed effect nails.