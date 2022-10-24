Yes, you read that right. You can score an extra 50% off already reduced sale prices now at Vince Camuto.

For example, when you add the Sanda Sandal, which is perfect for your next night out, to your cart and add the code EXTRA50 the price drops from $89.99 to $45.

Beyond a new, strappy nude heel, you can save on other shoe styles and accessories too.

This offer is only running through Oct. 21 so be sure to scroll on and shop now.

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO CENKANDA LOAFER Price : $119.99 • 6% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $129 EXTRA50 Shop Now

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO EZERNA HEELED LOAFER Price : $119.99 • 13% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $139 EXTRA50 Shop Now

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO ITHERNDA SLINGBACK CLOG Price : $119.99 • 6% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $129 EXTRA50 Shop Now

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO ELANNDO FLAT Price : $69.99 • 22% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $89.99 EXTRA50 Shop Now

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO SANDA SANDAL Price : $89.99 • 24% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $119 EXTRA50 Shop Now

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO EZERNA HEELED LOAFER Price : $129.99 • 12% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $149 EXTRA50 Shop Now

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO BRELANIE WOVEN-STRAP MULE Price : $59.99 • 39% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $99 EXTRA50 Shop Now

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO JACOLINA HEEL Price : $64.99 • 40% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $110 EXTRA50 Shop Now

Vince Camuto VINCE CAMUTO JENEVYA PLATFORM SANDAL Price : $84.99 • 28% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $119 EXTRA50 Shop Now

