We love fall footwear, from boots and ballet flats to another trending style: loafers.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto thinks loafers never really went out of style -- they're just back in a new way.

"They've become a reimagined classic thanks to the way workplace dress codes have evolved these last few years," she said.

There are plenty of different loafers to suit anyone's personal style, from chunky lug soles for walkability to velvet fabrics and statement-making gold hardware for fashionistas seeking everyday luxury.

"What's so incredible about loafers is that they somehow manage to communicate polished and practical, making them a total wardrobe ninja -- they can do it all! You want preppy? Try a penny loafer. You want trendy? Opt for a chunky lug-sole. Fancy something more elegant? The loafer-driving shoe hybrid is calling your name!" Bergamotto said. "They're more elevated than most sneakers and far more comfortable than any heel. And there's truly a style out there for everyone."

Plus, it's versatile enough to take you from day to night. Style it with trousers and a cardigan for work and pair it with a slip dress for dinner with friends, for example.

We're eyeing loafers in all different colors, including classic blacks and browns, bold greens and even raspberry reds. Check out our favorites for every budget (with picks under $50), below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$50 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cole Haan Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Rally Canvas Penny Loafer Sale : $49.95 • 33% Savings Cole Haan Original: $75 Shop Now A classic sneaker outsole meets a lightweight cotton canvas penny loafer silhouette to create a modern style that provides exceptional comfort.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS London Rebel chunky loafers with chain in green Price : $49 • 37% Savings ASOS Original: $79 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

H&M H&M Block-heeled Loafers Price: $49.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Loafers with high block heels, satin lining, and chunky soles. Heel height 3 1/4 inch. Front platform height 1 inch.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS RAID Athen flat loafers in green Price: $40 • From: ASOS Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Old Navy Old Navy Faux-Leather Penny Loafer Shoes for Women Price: $34.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now Smooth faux-leather upper, with penny-loafer strap across vamp.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madden Girl Madden Girl Hoxton Chain Lug Sole Loafers Sale : $48.30 • 30% Savings Macy’s Original: $69 Shop Now A chunky lug platform adds rugged lift to the handsome loafer styling and bold chain hardware on Madden Girl's Hoxton pumps.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cole Haan Cole Haan Men's Pinch Rugged Camp Moccasin Loafer Sale : $49.97 • 72% Savings Cole Haan Original: $180 Shop Now GRANDFØAM foam footbed with an added layer of foam for increased cushioning.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Florsheim Florsheim Kids Jasper Bit, Jr. Loafer (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) Sale : $43.62 • 27% Savings Zappos Original: $59.95 Shop Now Add classic style to his footwear collection with the Jasper Bit, Jr Loafer.

Editor's Picks

$100 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Express Express Genuine Suede Caramel Brown Loafer Dress Shoes Price : $69.99 • 40% Savings Express Original: $118 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Monthly leather loafers in tan mix Price: $66 • From: ASOS Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerosoles Aerosoles Ronnie Sale : $74.99 • 37% Savings Aerosoles Original: $120 Shop Now Timeless design takes an edgy turn with the Ronnie loafer. Crafted in sporty mesh, a substantial lug soles make the difference. From work to weekends, this style stands out as a versatile essential.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sperry Sperry Seaport Penny Price: $99.95 • From: Sperry Shop Now The Seaport Penny loafer adds classic style to your nautical wardrobe.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS Stradivarius loafer with chain detail in black Price: $59.90 • From: ASOS Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cole Haan Cole Haan Men's 4.ZERØGRAND Lined All-Day Loafer Price: $80 • From: Cole Haan Shop Now Lateral Z detail with added color pop on outsole.

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

$150 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Everlane Everlane The Modern Loafer Price: $125 • From: Everlane Shop Now Dress it up with a trench and trousers or down with a pullover and sweatpants -- it looks good with (literally) anything.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Zappos Free People Lyra Lug Sole Loafer Price: $125.80 • From: Zappos Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerosoles Aerosoles Lowery Sale : $109.99 • 15% Savings Aerosoles Original: $130 Shop Now Loafer and mule silhouettes merge perfectly in the Lowery, elevated by a stacked heel. Shimmering gold link hardware paired with soft leather creates a luxurious finish.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Aerosoles Aerosoles Ulla Price: $125 • From: Aerosoles Shop Now An almond-toe silhouette modernizes the Ulla, a timeless loafer crafted in leather. Substantial outsoles feature a distinctive crepe texture. On weekdays or weekends, it stands out as a style essential for every chic closet.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

$200 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cole Haan Cole Haan Women's Geneva Loafer Price: $160 • From: Cole Haan Shop Now Blown EVA outsole creates a lightweight feel without compromising traction.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Rothy’s Rothy’s The Loafer Price: $169 • From: Rothy’s Shop Now It’s official -- animal print is a neutral. And with its exceptional comfort, timeless design and washable style, our loafer (in a tan and brown leopard print) is a classic for the ages.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Coach Coach Women’s Leah Platform Lug Sole Loafers Price: $185 • From: Coach Shop Now Lofted on lug platforms, the Leah loafers by COACH blend classic appeal with updated details and versatile slip-on styling.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK