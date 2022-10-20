We love fall footwear, from boots and ballet flats to another trending style: loafers.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto thinks loafers never really went out of style -- they're just back in a new way.

"They've become a reimagined classic thanks to the way workplace dress codes have evolved these last few years," she said.

There are plenty of different loafers to suit anyone's personal style, from chunky lug soles for walkability to velvet fabrics and statement-making gold hardware for fashionistas seeking everyday luxury.

"What's so incredible about loafers is that they somehow manage to communicate polished and practical, making them a total wardrobe ninja -- they can do it all! You want preppy? Try a penny loafer. You want trendy? Opt for a chunky lug-sole. Fancy something more elegant? The loafer-driving shoe hybrid is calling your name!" Bergamotto said. "They're more elevated than most sneakers and far more comfortable than any heel. And there's truly a style out there for everyone."

Plus, it's versatile enough to take you from day to night. Style it with trousers and a cardigan for work and pair it with a slip dress for dinner with friends, for example.

We're eyeing loafers in all different colors, including classic blacks and browns, bold greens and even raspberry reds. Check out our favorites for every budget (with picks under $50), below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$50 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Rally Canvas Penny Loafer
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Rally Canvas Penny Loafer

Sale: $49.95 33% SavingsCole Haan

Original: $75
Shop Now

A classic sneaker outsole meets a lightweight cotton canvas penny loafer silhouette to create a modern style that provides exceptional comfort.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
London Rebel chunky loafers with chain in green
ASOS

London Rebel chunky loafers with chain in green

Price: $49 37% SavingsASOS

Original: $79
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Block-heeled Loafers
H&M

H&M Block-heeled Loafers

Price: $49.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Loafers with high block heels, satin lining, and chunky soles. Heel height 3 1/4 inch. Front platform height 1 inch.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
RAID Athen flat loafers in green
ASOS

RAID Athen flat loafers in green

Price: $40   From: ASOS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Old Navy Faux-Leather Penny Loafer Shoes for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Faux-Leather Penny Loafer Shoes for Women

Price: $34.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

Smooth faux-leather upper, with penny-loafer strap across vamp.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madden Girl Hoxton Chain Lug Sole Loafers
Madden Girl

Madden Girl Hoxton Chain Lug Sole Loafers

Sale: $48.30 30% SavingsMacy’s

Original: $69
Shop Now

A chunky lug platform adds rugged lift to the handsome loafer styling and bold chain hardware on Madden Girl's Hoxton pumps.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cole Haan Men's Pinch Rugged Camp Moccasin Loafer
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Men's Pinch Rugged Camp Moccasin Loafer

Sale: $49.97 72% SavingsCole Haan

Original: $180
Shop Now

GRANDFØAM foam footbed with an added layer of foam for increased cushioning.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Florsheim Kids Jasper Bit, Jr. Loafer (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)
Florsheim

Florsheim Kids Jasper Bit, Jr. Loafer (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)

Sale: $43.62 27% SavingsZappos

Original: $59.95
Shop Now

Add classic style to his footwear collection with the Jasper Bit, Jr Loafer.

Editor's Picks

    $100 or less

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Express Genuine Suede Caramel Brown Loafer Dress Shoes
    Express

    Express Genuine Suede Caramel Brown Loafer Dress Shoes

    Price: $69.99 40% SavingsExpress

    Original: $118
    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    ASOS DESIGN Monthly leather loafers in tan mix
    ASOS

    ASOS DESIGN Monthly leather loafers in tan mix

    Price: $66   From: ASOS

    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Free People Brunch Date Loafer Mules
    Free People

    Free People Brunch Date Loafer Mules

    Price: $79   From: Free People

    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Aerosoles Ronnie
    Aerosoles

    Aerosoles Ronnie

    Sale: $74.99 37% SavingsAerosoles

    Original: $120
    Shop Now

    Timeless design takes an edgy turn with the Ronnie loafer. Crafted in sporty mesh, a substantial lug soles make the difference. From work to weekends, this style stands out as a versatile essential.

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Sperry Seaport Penny
    Sperry

    Sperry Seaport Penny

    Price: $99.95   From: Sperry

    Shop Now

    The Seaport Penny loafer adds classic style to your nautical wardrobe.

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Stradivarius loafer with chain detail in black
    ASOS

    Stradivarius loafer with chain detail in black

    Price: $59.90   From: ASOS

    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Cole Haan Men's 4.ZERØGRAND Lined All-Day Loafer
    Cole Haan

    Cole Haan Men's 4.ZERØGRAND Lined All-Day Loafer

    Price: $80   From: Cole Haan

    Shop Now

    Lateral Z detail with added color pop on outsole.

    Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

    $150 or less

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Everlane The Modern Loafer
    Everlane

    Everlane The Modern Loafer

    Price: $125   From: Everlane

    Shop Now

    Dress it up with a trench and trousers or down with a pullover and sweatpants -- it looks good with (literally) anything.

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers
    Free People

    Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers

    Price: $150   From: Free People

    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Vince Camuto Mylana Loafer
    Vince Camuto

    Vince Camuto Mylana Loafer

    Price: $119   From: Vince Camuto

    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Free People Lyra Lug Sole Loafer
    Zappos

    Free People Lyra Lug Sole Loafer

    Price: $125.80   From: Zappos

    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Coach Haley Loafer
    Coach Outlet

    Coach Haley Loafer

    Price: $129   From: Coach Outlet

    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Aerosoles Lowery
    Aerosoles

    Aerosoles Lowery

    Sale: $109.99 15% SavingsAerosoles

    Original: $130
    Shop Now

    Loafer and mule silhouettes merge perfectly in the Lowery, elevated by a stacked heel. Shimmering gold link hardware paired with soft leather creates a luxurious finish.

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Aerosoles Ulla
    Aerosoles

    Aerosoles Ulla

    Price: $125   From: Aerosoles

    Shop Now

    An almond-toe silhouette modernizes the Ulla, a timeless loafer crafted in leather. Substantial outsoles feature a distinctive crepe texture. On weekdays or weekends, it stands out as a style essential for every chic closet.

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Vince Camuto Segellis Loafer
    Vince Camuto

    Vince Camuto Segellis Loafer

    Price: $129   From: Vince Camuto

    Shop Now
    MORE: How to create 4 fresh looks with a black slip dress

    $200 or less

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Cole Haan Women's Geneva Loafer
    Cole Haan

    Cole Haan Women's Geneva Loafer

    Price: $160   From: Cole Haan

    Shop Now

    Blown EVA outsole creates a lightweight feel without compromising traction.

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Bass Whitney Cozy Loafers
    Free People

    Bass Whitney Cozy Loafers

    Price: $175   From: Free People

    Shop Now

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Rothy’s The Loafer
    Rothy’s

    Rothy’s The Loafer

    Price: $169   From: Rothy’s

    Shop Now

    It’s official -- animal print is a neutral. And with its exceptional comfort, timeless design and washable style, our loafer (in a tan and brown leopard print) is a classic for the ages.

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Coach Women’s Leah Platform Lug Sole Loafers
    Coach

    Coach Women’s Leah Platform Lug Sole Loafers

    Price: $185   From: Coach

    Shop Now

    Lofted on lug platforms, the Leah loafers by COACH blend classic appeal with updated details and versatile slip-on styling.

    You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

    OK
    Men’s J.Crew Camden loafers in leather
    J.Crew

    Men’s J.Crew Camden loafers in leather

    Price: $158   From: J.Crew

    Shop Now

    These classic penny loafers are based on the original 1930s design that was popular with college students (it fit the two cents needed for a phone call).