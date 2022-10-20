We love fall footwear, from boots and ballet flats to another trending style: loafers.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto thinks loafers never really went out of style -- they're just back in a new way.
"They've become a reimagined classic thanks to the way workplace dress codes have evolved these last few years," she said.
There are plenty of different loafers to suit anyone's personal style, from chunky lug soles for walkability to velvet fabrics and statement-making gold hardware for fashionistas seeking everyday luxury.
"What's so incredible about loafers is that they somehow manage to communicate polished and practical, making them a total wardrobe ninja -- they can do it all! You want preppy? Try a penny loafer. You want trendy? Opt for a chunky lug-sole. Fancy something more elegant? The loafer-driving shoe hybrid is calling your name!" Bergamotto said. "They're more elevated than most sneakers and far more comfortable than any heel. And there's truly a style out there for everyone."
We're eyeing loafers in all different colors, including classic blacks and browns, bold greens and even raspberry reds. Check out our favorites for every budget (with picks under $50), below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$50 or less
Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Rally Canvas Penny Loafer
Sale: $49.95 • 33% SavingsCole HaanOriginal: $75
A classic sneaker outsole meets a lightweight cotton canvas penny loafer silhouette to create a modern style that provides exceptional comfort.
London Rebel chunky loafers with chain in green
Price: $49 • 37% SavingsASOSOriginal: $79
H&M Block-heeled Loafers
Loafers with high block heels, satin lining, and chunky soles. Heel height 3 1/4 inch. Front platform height 1 inch.
RAID Athen flat loafers in green
Old Navy Faux-Leather Penny Loafer Shoes for Women
Smooth faux-leather upper, with penny-loafer strap across vamp.
Madden Girl Hoxton Chain Lug Sole Loafers
Sale: $48.30 • 30% SavingsMacy’sOriginal: $69
A chunky lug platform adds rugged lift to the handsome loafer styling and bold chain hardware on Madden Girl's Hoxton pumps.
Cole Haan Men's Pinch Rugged Camp Moccasin Loafer
Sale: $49.97 • 72% SavingsCole HaanOriginal: $180
GRANDFØAM foam footbed with an added layer of foam for increased cushioning.
Florsheim Kids Jasper Bit, Jr. Loafer (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)
Sale: $43.62 • 27% SavingsZapposOriginal: $59.95
Add classic style to his footwear collection with the Jasper Bit, Jr Loafer.
$100 or less
Express Genuine Suede Caramel Brown Loafer Dress Shoes
Price: $69.99 • 40% SavingsExpressOriginal: $118
ASOS DESIGN Monthly leather loafers in tan mix
Free People Brunch Date Loafer Mules
Aerosoles Ronnie
Sale: $74.99 • 37% SavingsAerosolesOriginal: $120
Timeless design takes an edgy turn with the Ronnie loafer. Crafted in sporty mesh, a substantial lug soles make the difference. From work to weekends, this style stands out as a versatile essential.
Sperry Seaport Penny
The Seaport Penny loafer adds classic style to your nautical wardrobe.
Stradivarius loafer with chain detail in black
Cole Haan Men's 4.ZERØGRAND Lined All-Day Loafer
Lateral Z detail with added color pop on outsole.
$150 or less
Everlane The Modern Loafer
Dress it up with a trench and trousers or down with a pullover and sweatpants -- it looks good with (literally) anything.
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers
Vince Camuto Mylana Loafer
Free People Lyra Lug Sole Loafer
Aerosoles Lowery
Sale: $109.99 • 15% SavingsAerosolesOriginal: $130
Loafer and mule silhouettes merge perfectly in the Lowery, elevated by a stacked heel. Shimmering gold link hardware paired with soft leather creates a luxurious finish.
Aerosoles Ulla
An almond-toe silhouette modernizes the Ulla, a timeless loafer crafted in leather. Substantial outsoles feature a distinctive crepe texture. On weekdays or weekends, it stands out as a style essential for every chic closet.
Vince Camuto Segellis Loafer
$200 or less
Cole Haan Women's Geneva Loafer
Blown EVA outsole creates a lightweight feel without compromising traction.
Bass Whitney Cozy Loafers
Rothy’s The Loafer
It’s official -- animal print is a neutral. And with its exceptional comfort, timeless design and washable style, our loafer (in a tan and brown leopard print) is a classic for the ages.
Coach Women’s Leah Platform Lug Sole Loafers
Lofted on lug platforms, the Leah loafers by COACH blend classic appeal with updated details and versatile slip-on styling.
Men’s J.Crew Camden loafers in leather
These classic penny loafers are based on the original 1930s design that was popular with college students (it fit the two cents needed for a phone call).