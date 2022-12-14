There's a lot on sale at Wayfair right now.

From sofas and chairs to dressers under $199 and Cuisinart kitchen appliances, Wayfair is offering deals across multiple categories.

To help you sift through all of them, we've rounded up picks to add to your cart, including dinnerware sets, bar carts, mirrors and more.

For example, shop Tabletops Gallery's Porcelain China Dinnerware (a 16-piece set) for 28% off, just in time for your next holiday dinner party. Or, find a nine-drawer dresser for 62% off and an Eddie Bauer flannel duvet cover set for under $50 to give your bedroom a fresh look before the new year.

Find these deals and more below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Cuisinart Juice Extractor Price : $179.95 • 24% Savings Wayfair Original: $239.93 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Cuisinart 4 Slice Countdown Metal Toaster Price : $79.95 • 44% Savings Wayfair Original: $145 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair 4 Piece Kitchen Canister Set Price : $33.99 • 15% Savings Wayfair Original: $39.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Rachael Ray Kitchen Canister Set (Set of 3) Price : $27.26 • 45% Savings Wayfair Original: $50.04 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Andover Mills Belanger Bar Cart Price : $157.99 • 10% Savings Wayfair Original: $175.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair The Twillery Co. LED Window Candle (Set of 6) Price : $59.99 • 33% Savings Wayfair Original: $89.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Wynnewood 25.6" Counter Stool (Set of 2) Price : $87.99 • 21% Savings Wayfair Original: $111.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Joss & Main Arda Stoneware Dinnerware - Set of 16 (Set of 16) Price : $68.76 • 14% Savings Wayfair Original: $79.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Tabletops Gallery Porcelain China Dinnerware - Set of 16 Price : $42.88 • 28% Savings Wayfair Original: $59.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Elle Wood Wall Mirror Price : $233.99 • 25% Savings Wayfair Original: $313 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Three Posts Abou Irregular Wall Mirror Price : $176.71 • 15% Savings Wayfair Original: $208.09 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Rebrilliant Bryken 9 - Drawer Dresser Price : $111.99 • 62% Savings Wayfair Original: $299 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Jaseer 5 - Drawer Dresser Price : $143.99 • 20% Savings Wayfair Original: $180 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Everly Quinn Mayk 57.8'' Upholstered Loveseat Price : $399.99 • 10% Savings Wayfair Original: $445.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Allmar 36" W Electric Fireplace Price : $192.99 • 61% Savings Wayfair Original: $499.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Stocking (Set of 3) Price : $28.99 • 14% Savings Wayfair Original: $33.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Ebern Designs Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set Price : $44.99 • 55% Savings Wayfair Original: $99.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Eddie Bauer Preston Cozy Flannel Reversible Duvet Cover Set Price : $49.99 • 66% Savings Wayfair Original: $148.48 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK