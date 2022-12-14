There's a lot on sale at Wayfair right now.

From sofas and chairs to dressers under $199 and Cuisinart kitchen appliances, Wayfair is offering deals across multiple categories.

To help you sift through all of them, we've rounded up picks to add to your cart, including dinnerware sets, bar carts, mirrors and more.

For example, shop Tabletops Gallery's Porcelain China Dinnerware (a 16-piece set) for 28% off, just in time for your next holiday dinner party. Or, find a nine-drawer dresser for 62% off and an Eddie Bauer flannel duvet cover set for under $50 to give your bedroom a fresh look before the new year.

Find these deals and more below!

Cuisinart Juice Extractor
Price: $179.95 24% SavingsWayfair

Original: $239.93
Cuisinart 4 Slice Countdown Metal Toaster
Price: $79.95 44% SavingsWayfair

Original: $145
4 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Price: $33.99 15% SavingsWayfair

Original: $39.99
Rachael Ray Kitchen Canister Set (Set of 3)
Price: $27.26 45% SavingsWayfair

Original: $50.04
Andover Mills Belanger Bar Cart
Price: $157.99 10% SavingsWayfair

Original: $175.99
17 Stories Colo Bar Cart
Price: $165.99   From: Wayfair

The Twillery Co. LED Window Candle (Set of 6)
Price: $59.99 33% SavingsWayfair

Original: $89.99
Wynnewood 25.6" Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Price: $87.99 21% SavingsWayfair

Original: $111.99
Joss & Main Arda Stoneware Dinnerware - Set of 16 (Set of 16)
Price: $68.76 14% SavingsWayfair

Original: $79.99
Tabletops Gallery Porcelain China Dinnerware - Set of 16
Price: $42.88 28% SavingsWayfair

Original: $59.99
Kelly Clarkson Home Elle Wood Wall Mirror
Price: $233.99 25% SavingsWayfair

Original: $313
Three Posts Abou Irregular Wall Mirror
Price: $176.71 15% SavingsWayfair

Original: $208.09
Rebrilliant Bryken 9 - Drawer Dresser
Price: $111.99 62% SavingsWayfair

Original: $299
Jaseer 5 - Drawer Dresser
Price: $143.99 20% SavingsWayfair

Original: $180
Everly Quinn Mayk 57.8&#39;&#39; Upholstered Loveseat
Price: $399.99 10% SavingsWayfair

Original: $445.99
Allmar 36" W Electric Fireplace
Price: $192.99 61% SavingsWayfair

Original: $499.99
The Holiday Aisle Stocking (Set of 3)
Price: $28.99 14% SavingsWayfair

Original: $33.99
Ebern Designs Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set
Price: $44.99 55% SavingsWayfair

Original: $99.99
Eddie Bauer Preston Cozy Flannel Reversible Duvet Cover Set
Price: $49.99 66% SavingsWayfair

Original: $148.48
Dakota Fields Vanburen Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set
Price: $49.99 24% SavingsWayfair

Original: $66.08
