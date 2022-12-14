From sofas and chairs to dressers under $199 and Cuisinart kitchen appliances, Wayfair is offering deals across multiple categories.
To help you sift through all of them, we've rounded up picks to add to your cart, including dinnerware sets, bar carts, mirrors and more.
For example, shop Tabletops Gallery's Porcelain China Dinnerware (a 16-piece set) for 28% off, just in time for your next holiday dinner party. Or, find a nine-drawer dresser for 62% off and an Eddie Bauer flannel duvet cover set for under $50 to give your bedroom a fresh look before the new year.
Find these deals and more below!
Cuisinart Juice Extractor
Price: $179.95 • 24% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $239.93
Cuisinart 4 Slice Countdown Metal Toaster
Price: $79.95 • 44% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $145
4 Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Price: $33.99 • 15% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $39.99
Rachael Ray Kitchen Canister Set (Set of 3)
Price: $27.26 • 45% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $50.04
Andover Mills Belanger Bar Cart
Price: $157.99 • 10% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $175.99
The Twillery Co. LED Window Candle (Set of 6)
Price: $59.99 • 33% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $89.99
Wynnewood 25.6" Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Price: $87.99 • 21% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $111.99
Joss & Main Arda Stoneware Dinnerware - Set of 16 (Set of 16)
Price: $68.76 • 14% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $79.99
Tabletops Gallery Porcelain China Dinnerware - Set of 16
Price: $42.88 • 28% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $59.99
Kelly Clarkson Home Elle Wood Wall Mirror
Price: $233.99 • 25% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $313
Three Posts Abou Irregular Wall Mirror
Price: $176.71 • 15% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $208.09
Rebrilliant Bryken 9 - Drawer Dresser
Price: $111.99 • 62% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $299
Jaseer 5 - Drawer Dresser
Price: $143.99 • 20% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $180
Everly Quinn Mayk 57.8'' Upholstered Loveseat
Price: $399.99 • 10% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $445.99
Allmar 36" W Electric Fireplace
Price: $192.99 • 61% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $499.99
The Holiday Aisle Stocking (Set of 3)
Price: $28.99 • 14% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $33.99
Ebern Designs Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set
Price: $44.99 • 55% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $99.99
Eddie Bauer Preston Cozy Flannel Reversible Duvet Cover Set
Price: $49.99 • 66% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $148.48
Dakota Fields Vanburen Microfiber Reversible Quilt Set
Price: $49.99 • 24% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $66.08