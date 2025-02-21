Need an Easter outfit?
This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 20, and we're helping you prepare Easter outfits for the kids ahead of time.
Maisonette, with a wide collection of apparel, accessories, toys and more, has its Easter shop online now, featuring adorable dresses, pajamas, shoes and more appropriate for the spring holiday.
At Gymboree, find 30% off the brand's Easter shop, filled with florals, gingham, bunnies and more festive details. And at Janie & Jack, shop the new Easter 2025: Nature's Couture collection with tweeds and ruffles, plus blazers and button-up shirts for more formal celebrations.
We're rounding up all of the cute Easter outfits below!
Easter outfits for babies
Moon Breeze Mercantile Double Zip Footed One Piece PJ, Amagansett Bouquet
- $44
- Maisonette
Baby Boys Dad And Me Gingham Poplin 2-Piece Outfit Set
- $34.97
- $49.95
- The Children's Place
Easter outfits for girls
Girls Mommy And Me Floral Chiffon Tiered Dress
- $34.97
- $49.95
- The Children's Place
Toddler Girls Mommy And Me Floral Pleated Ruffle Dress - blue
- $25.87
- $36.95
- The Children's Place
Easter outfits for boys
Boys Dad And Me Plaid Poplin Button Up Shirt
- $17.48
- $34.95
- The Children's Place
Easter shoes and accessories
Little Miss Zoe Pearled Bunny Gemstone Bracelet, Pink/Bunny Enamel Charm
- $15.30
- $18
- Maisonette