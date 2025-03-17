As we gear up for the busy travel seasons of spring and summer, it's the perfect time to refine your family's packing strategy.
Below, we break down packing essentials by trip type, highlighting versatile items for beach getaways, compact gear for city adventures and must-haves for road trips or camping.
From travel-friendly strollers to snack ideas and entertainment options, we'll ensure you're prepared for any adventure.
Get ready to pack smarter and lighter without leaving behind the things that matter most.
Check it all out below.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Beach vacation essentials
A beach trip is all about sun, sand and relaxation, but the right gear can make all the difference. Pack light yet efficiently to ensure the whole family enjoys their time by the shore.
Tips:
- Choose quick-dry materials for towels and clothing to minimize soggy messes.
- Use a mesh bag to easily shake off sand from toys and other items.
- Pack reef-safe sunscreen to protect both your skin and the environment.
- Bring an insulated cooler for cold snacks and drinks.
- Opt for a lightweight pop-up tent to create shade for naps and breaks.
WEKAPO Beach Blanket
- $28.98
- Amazon
Kids' Sun-and-Surf Swim Shirt
- $39.95
- L.L. Bean
Portal Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon
- $94.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Case-Mate Soap Bubble Waterproof Phone Pouch
- $19.99
- Amazon
WeeSprout 100% Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags
- $9.98
- Amazon
City adventure essentials
Exploring a city means lots of walking, navigating crowds and being prepared for different weather conditions. The key is packing compact, multi-use items to keep everyone comfortable.
Tips:
- Choose a lightweight stroller that folds easily for public transport.
- Pack a crossbody or anti-theft backpack to keep essentials safe.
- Bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.
- Have a lightweight rain jacket on hand in case of sudden showers.
- Use packing cubes to keep clothing and accessories organized.
gb Pockit Air All Terrain Ultra Compact Lightweight Travel Stroller
- $108.99
- Amazon
JBL JR 460NC - Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Kids Headphones
- $49.95
- $79.95
- Amazon
SABANI Portable Charger
- $28.49
- $41.99
- Amazon
Echo Travel Wrap Set
- $59.40
- $99
- Bloomingdale's
Foldable Shopping Bag
- $8.49
- Amazon
Road trip essentials
Long hours in the car call for comfort, entertainment and plenty of snacks. Packing strategically helps keep everyone happy and engaged throughout the journey.
Tips:
- Organize a backseat travel station with activities, snacks, and essentials.
- Use a car seat travel tray to give kids a stable surface for activities.
- Pack a first-aid kit with travel sickness remedies and essentials.
- Bring pre-portioned snacks to reduce mess and make distribution easy.
- Download offline maps and playlists in case of limited connectivity.
Car Seat Back Organizer Table Tray
- $35.99
- Amazon
The AeroLight Transit Bottle, 16 Oz.
- $30
- Stanley
Magnetic Travel Games
- $25.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Fanttik Slim Cordless Car Vacuum
- $99.99
- Walmart
Car Sun Shade
- $14.99
- Amazon
Camping and outdoor adventure essentials
Camping with kids is all about preparation! Ensuring you have the right gear for sleeping, cooking and safety makes for a smooth and enjoyable trip.
Tips:
- Choose lightweight, easy-to-assemble tents for quick setup.
- Pack layering clothes for unpredictable outdoor temperatures.
- Bring kid-friendly flashlights or headlamps for nighttime adventures.
- Use collapsible kitchenware to save space.
- Prepare a family-friendly first-aid kit with bug spray, bandages and sunscreen.
The North Face Wawona Bed 20 Sleeping Bag
- $130
- REI
Sea to Summit Frontier Ultralight Collapsible One Pot 5-Piece Cookset
- $179.95
- REI
Collapsible Portable LED Camping Lanterns, 4-pack
- $29.99
- Amazon
ClassiQ Chair
- $109.99
- Cliq
CORE Straight Wall Cabin Tent
- $349.99
- Amazon