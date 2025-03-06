Family travel in 2025 is all about experiences over excess, as parents prioritize adventure, affordability and hassle-free planning in an ever-changing travel landscape.
More than ever, families are seeking wildlife-rich destinations such as Costa Rica and the Galápagos Islands, which have surged in popularity for their natural beauty and adventure activities, according to Jess Field of The Travel Mom Squad.
All-inclusive getaways and cruises are also on the rise as families look for ways to simplify budgeting while maximizing experiences.
Meanwhile, multigenerational travel continues to grow, with extended families pooling resources for trips that cater to every age group, according to the Family Travel Association.
At the same time, affordability and convenience are top of mind. More families are turning to travel advisers for expert planning, credit card points to offset costs, and flexible booking options to navigate peak travel times, according to insights from both the Family Travel Association and The Travel Mom Squad.
Here's what's trending, where families are traveling, and expert-backed tips for planning your next trip.
2025 Family travel trends
Wildlife and adventure travel are on the rise
Families are looking beyond traditional vacations and prioritizing nature, wildlife and adventure-driven experiences, said Jess Field, one-third of the Travel Mom Squad, a group of travel influencers who help families save money on vacation planning.
While Hawaii remains a perennial favorite, destinations like Costa Rica are having a moment, thanks to their rich biodiversity and thrilling activities such as zip-lining and jungle safaris.
"We've noticed an increased interest in places with good wildlife! A couple of us on the Travel Mom Squad team are planning safaris for 2026 and a trip to the Galápagos Islands for the same reason," Field told "Good Morning America."
This desire for immersive, experience-driven travel is also fueling a rise in eco-tourism, with more families choosing destinations that emphasize sustainability and conservation.
All-inclusive and cruise travel
With economic concerns still a factor, families are increasingly opting for all-inclusive resorts and cruises to streamline costs.
"Due to economic factors, more people are interested in vacations that include food, drinks and entertainment," Field said.
These vacations offer the convenience of bundled food, entertainment and lodging, eliminating the stress of budgeting for every meal and activity. At the same time, multigenerational travel is booming, with extended families pooling resources to book large vacation rentals or group cruises that cater to different ages and interests.
Multi-generational and extended family trips
"We are also seeing increased multigenerational trips and ski-generation experiences taking place," Kasie Smith, Family Travel Association publisher, told GMA.
Trips planned with family members beyond parents and in-laws and people who are not related are also seeing an uptick, according to Smith.
Increased use of travel advisers
With so many travel options available, more families are turning to travel advisers to help with complex itineraries, multistop trips and destination recommendations.
Instead of spending hours researching, parents are outsourcing the planning to professionals who can find the best deals and experiences tailored to their family's needs.
What's driving family travel in 2025?
The motivation behind family vacations goes beyond just getting away -- it's about creating memories, embracing adventure and making the most of time together.
"Memories and experiences definitely play a role," Field said.
For many families, the pandemic reshaped the way they think about travel -- they are valuing traveling more and making those memories while they can, because they know how quickly that can all go away, said Field.
At the same time, social media has made family travel feel more accessible. Seeing other families successfully navigate trips, whether it's a weekend getaway or an international adventure, has given parents the confidence to push past the fear of logistics and dive into travel experiences.
"Family travel is daunting -- the logistics, the packing, the transportation and the general unknown of how kids are going to adapt," Field said. "We see other families traveling and sharing their adventures on social media and think, 'If they can do it, so can I!'"
Top family travel destinations for 2025
Based on data from Vrbo and Expedia, families are gravitating toward beachfront destinations, cultural cities and adventure-packed locations.
Most popular family travel spots for 2025:
- Florida's Gulf Coast: Clearwater, Rosemary Beach, Miramar Beach.
- Arizona's Southwest cities: Phoenix and Scottsdale.
- Colorado ski resorts: Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Keystone.
- Caribbean and Mexico: Top choices for beach vacations.
- International favorites: London and Punta Cana are gaining traction.
The future of family travel
2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year for family vacations. From eco-conscious getaways in Costa Rica to all-inclusive resort stays and adventure-packed safaris, families are prioritizing more meaningful experiences over quantity.
By leveraging credit card points, expert planning strategies and flexible booking approaches, parents can minimize stress and create fun-filled family getaways no matter the destination.
Whether it's a beachfront retreat, a cultural city escape or an adrenaline-fueled adventure, this year's travel trends prove that family vacations are more valuable than ever.