Breathtaking ocean views surrounded by lush landscapes at luxury waterfront properties in Maui, Taormina and now, Koh Samui, have become the signature setting for "The White Lotus." And the Four Seasons Resort cemented its position as property host with the perfect backdrops for all three seasons of the hit HBO miniseries.
The fictitious White Lotus resorts that boast opulence -- and in the show thrilling dramatic twists -- at every turn have made a real-world impact on tourism with travelers seeking out stays at the stunning locations or driving visits to the as-seen-on-TV locales.
The show that satirizes inequality and corruption through the eyes of rich and poor people inside a luxurious resort -- Hawaii (season 1), Italy (season 2) and Thailand (season 3) -- has been a catalyst for people to "set-jet," flying to a destination where a something was filmed to experience the area firsthand.
'The White Lotus' effect: Increase in searches, bookings for trips to Thailand
"The White Lotus has been a driving force behind the trend 'Set-Jetting,' where travelers are inspired to visit destinations featured their favorite shows and movies," Expedia Travel Expert Melanie Fish told "Good Morning America." "Each season's luxurious set location has become a top travel destination, and season 3, filmed in Koh Samui, Thailand is no exception."
Experts at Chase Travel rightly predicted the trend and growing interest in pop-culture-driven destinations, be it flying to a far away country for a concert, or in this case, exploring scenes and surrounding areas where "The White Lotus" season 3 was filmed.
And new travel data has backed that up, showing a massive spike in searches and stays in Thailand specifically since the news of the latest filming location was revealed in 2024.
Traveler interest in Thailand surged for spring, specifically March and April, which Expedia told "GMA" that its data showed year-over-year flight search increases for Chiang Mai up 65%, Phuket up 45%, and Koh Samui up 30%.
Shortly after the premiere, Hotels.com reported a 65% spike in searches for the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, as well as a 40% increase in searches for the broader Koh Samui region following the teaser release on December 16.
Previous 'White Lotus' locations prompt boost in travel to Hawaii, Sicily
The first two seasons of "The White Lotus" drove a 300% increase in travel demand to Hawaii and Sicily, respectively, within 90 days of airing, compared to the same period the year prior, per Expedia.
Season 1 was shot at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea -- a 5 Star open-air beachfront property that pampers guests in the spirit of Aloha. From fresh fragrances of plumeria that fill the tropical oasis to adults-only infinity pool and world-class dining, the resort offers first-class amenities to customize each step of a visit to the Hawaiian resort.
Ahead of the highly anticipated season 2 premiere of "The White Lotus," San Domenico Palace in Sicily was fully booked for six months straight, with reservations only reopening after the season aired.
How to stay at the real White Lotus resort in Koh Samui, or these amazing Thailand alternatives
The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui
For those who want to live out the lavish lifestyle firsthand, be it a milestone celebration like a honeymoon or just a bucket list destination, The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui has a range of booking options on property.
There are seven types of private villas available, from serenity poolside to ocean view, that range from $1,827 to $2,500 per night on average, according to the property website. There are also multi-bedroom private residences with pools that start at $5,429.
Four Seasons Chiang Mai
The sister property located more than 800 miles from Koh Samui in the heart of the largest city of northern Thailand now offers poolside escape cabanas, inspired by this season of the show, making it a great option for people who want the Four Seasons experience in a different city.
The Ratree Bar and Lounge has been transformed into a luxurious Poolside Escape with cabanas, small bites and cocktails all inspired by each of the Four Seasons properties featured in the show until May 16, 2025. There's a Pineapple Suite from Maui in Season 1, The Lotus from Taormina in Season 2 and Coconut Paradise from Koh Samui featured in the latest season.
Contiki’s Thai Island Hopper East
This trip designed for travelers aged 18 to 35 offers Gen Z and millennials an adventure reminiscent of the HBO series on Contiki’s 9-day journey that explores Thailand’s most stunning islands with multiple departures in 2025 and prices starting at $897.
The itinerary begins in Bangkok before moving to Koh Pha Ngan, where travelers can experience the famous Full Moon Party, and continues to Koh Tao for peaceful beaches and world-class diving, before wrapping up in Koh Samui, a key destination for this White Lotus season.
White Lotus Thailand itinerary from Unforgettable Travel Company
Guests will have an opportunity to explore Bangkok, various landmarks, and enjoy luxury sunset cruises while indulging in lavish accommodations on a 7-day custom trip for $7,962 per person, which includes private transfers, covered entrance fees, and guided tours with English-speaking local guides.
InterContinental Chiang Mai
The Mae Ping sits amidst the antique splendors of Thailand’s northern capital and is a hotel that draws inspiration from Chiang Mai’s history and noble heritage, and infuses the notion of a living museum into our own world of five-star travel expectations.
Architectural motifs from long ago and traditional Lanna arts weave into the modern fabric of the lobby hall, accommodation, restaurants and bars to evoke a timelessness that beguiles today’s visitor and reveals in every setting and around every corner another aspect to fascinate. Plus, this and the following two properties are easy to reserve on Booking.com.
InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit
Set in the vibrant district of Sukhumvit, the new hot spot for business and lifestyle in Bangkok, this property makes a luxurious and relaxing base, offering stylish bars, trendy cafes, and an enchanting ambiance.
The hotel has been part of the city of angels’ landscape for two decades, and its recent multimillion-dollar renovation now positions the InterContinental Bangkok as a modern grand hotel designed for contemporary living.
InterContinental Phuket Resort
The new season focuses on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality," and this resort’s design story re-tells the ancient epic Traibhumikatha -- the oldest Thai text that explains the Thai vision of heaven.
Famed architectural firm Habita Architects weaved the saga of these worlds: Heaven, Human World, and the Underwater World throughout the property for guests to explore.
Four Seasons launches 'The White Lotus' private jet tour taking flight in Spring 2026
For any set-jetters in search of a more immersive and exclusive experience, Four Seasons announced the launch of its World of Wellness first-of-its-kind private jet journey that explores properties and filming locations in "The White Lotus," along with five other extraordinary locales over a 20-day trip.
"We’ve experienced firsthand how 'The White Lotus' has fueled the set-jetting trend, inspiring travelers to explore the breathtaking Four Seasons properties that served as backdrops for this beloved series," Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Four Seasons, said in a press release. "Now, with the third season captivating audiences, we are thrilled to provide guests with the opportunity to experience their own version of The White Lotus aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, blending their love of the series with the bucket-list journeys we offer in the sky."
The World of Wellness itinerary starts at $188,000 and will take flight aboard the Four Seasons custom-designed Airbus A321 private jet from May 7 to 26, 2026, with fully personalized itineraries focused on enriching the mind, body and soul as they travel from one captivating destination to the next.
The 48 guests who book the experience will take off from Singapore, before journeying onwards to Koh Samui, the Maldives, Taormina, Marrakech, Nevis, Mexico City, and completing the journey in Maui, with stays exclusively at Four Seasons hotels and resorts.