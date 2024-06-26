Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is nearly here -- and that means it's time to plan your at-home celebrations.
Whether you're throwing a barbeque or hosting an indoor brunch to beat the heat, we're rounding up red, white, and blue home décor you can use for your party.
Our picks include everything from specific holiday banners, flag napkins and on-theme tableclothes to red and blue cookware you can reuse throughout the year.
For example, shop an 80-piece set of red, white, and blue balloons from Amazon, as well as American flag napkins from Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma. Bake dessert in a red pie dish from Le Creuset and add blue wine glasses to your table for drinks.
Check out all of this and more below!
Fourth of July table décor
Fourth of July outdoor décor
Double Sided 18'' H x 12'' W Polyester Independence Day Bunting (Set of 2)
- $39.99
- $44
- Wayfair
Red, white and blue kitchen finds
Crab and Stripe Organic Cotton Dish Towels, Set of 3
- $22.99
- $29.95
- Crate & Barrel