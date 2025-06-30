Looking for home upgrades in the furniture, appliance or mattress department? Keep reading.
Here at "GMA," we're always on the hunt for the best deals, and this week's sale finds range from luxury mattresses at Brooklyn Bedding and Bear to furniture at Ashley, all priced to sell quickly.
Walmart, for example, is currently offering popular twin mattresses for under $100 and a bestselling mini fridge for just $140.
You can also find discounted appliances at The Home Depot and Lowe's, while Wayfair's always-low prices are even further reduced on key items for throughout the home. Anthropologie has deals, too, like the gorgeous Matcha Coffee Table for nearly half off.
Check out our favorite deals of the week below, and come back for more as we update with new picks!
Mattress deals
FDW Memory Foam Mattress 8 inch Twin Size Gel Mattress for Cool Sleep Pressure Relief CertiPUR-US Certified/Bed-in-a-Box/Pressure Relieving
- $99.98
- $190.96
- Walmart
Furniture deals
Appliance deals
Arctic King 3.2 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer, Stainless Steel, E-Star
- $139
- $198
- Walmart
Whirlpool Eco Series Large Capacity 24-in Top Control Built-in Dishwasher With Third Rack
- $679
- $929
- Lowe's
LG 28 cu. ft. 3 Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser and Craft Ice in PrintProof Stainless Steel
- $1598
- $3099
- The Home Depot