Gap is deepening its relationship with global vintage curator Sean Wotherspoon to launch GapVintage.
The program is focused on reviving archival pieces for a modern audience and marks a renewed focus on Gap's extensive product archives, showcasing its legacy of American classics dating back to 1969.
GapVintage will feature yearlong drops curated by Wotherspoon, including globally sourced vintage items reflecting the brand's craftsmanship and style. The inaugural drop includes standout pieces such as the '90s Striped Pocket T-Shirt, the '90s Classic Logo Hoodie, the '80s Denim Jacket Hoodie and the '90s Nylon Anorak Zip-Up Windbreaker.
Each item has been authenticated and hand-selected by Wotherspoon during his travels, bringing a new level of exclusivity to the program.
"I'm excited to see Gap take curated control over the supply of its vintage product and renew this program in an even bigger way since we pioneered it almost two years ago," Wotherspoon said in a press release. "As the vintage and secondhand market continues to grow and resonate among younger generations, I'm looking forward to bringing GapVintage to the hands of today's youth around the world."
The launch reinforces Gap's efforts to tap into the growing demand for circular fashion, a market that continues to gain traction among Gen Z and millennial shoppers. The collection not only reflects Gap's heritage but also aligns with broader consumer interest in sustainable, story-driven fashion.
The first drop of GapVintage will be available online in the U.S. on Feb. 4.
With GapVintage, the brand is reasserting its place in the vintage and secondhand market while offering customers a chance to own a piece of its storied past.