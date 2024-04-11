What's goes around usually comes back around, and that seems to be the case for a 25-year-old-dress once worn by Busy Philipps.

The actress's daughter Birdie Leigh was seen wearing her mother's Betsey Johnson dress from 1999 to Olivia Rodrigo's recent Guts Tour show in New York City. The red velvet dress includes black lace straps and a sheer midriff cutout.

The 15-year-old paired the look with a heart-shaped necklace and her VIP lanyard.

"#Twinning alert! Birdie wore the same vintage Betsey dress that Busy wore in 1999 to the GUTS tour," Betsey Johnson shared in an Instagram post Wednesday, alongside a side-by-side photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Philipps shares Birdie, 15, and daughter Cricket Pearl, 10, with ex Marc Silverstein. The couple separated in February 2021.

In a photo posted to her Instgagram, Busy Philipps shares a picture of her daughter Birdie wearing Busy's dress from the 90's to an Olivia Rodrigo concert. @busyphilipps/Instagram/Getty Images

Last year, Philipps opened up on her "Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best" podcast about an alarming experience that involved Birdie having a seizure during a movie outing with a friend in Sweden.

She recalled being home one morning in New York with Silverstein when he received a phone call and started "screaming" for her.

"I went upstairs but then I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone,'" Philipps said at the time.

She said the family was able to catch a flight to Stockholm not long after to be with Birdie in the hospital while tests were run. They were eventually able to bring Birdie back to the U.S., where she started taking anti-seizure medication, with plans to undergo further testing.

Busy Philipps, left, and Birdie Silverstein arrive for the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Mean Girls" at AMC Lincoln Square, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

About a month after Birdie's health scare, she was seen with Philipps at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' musical movie "Mean Girls," in which Philipps played Mrs. George.

The mother-daughter duo smiled on the red carpet together at that event wearing stylish looks, with Philipps donning a strapless light blue gown with black polka-dots and black elbow gloves for the occasion, and Birdie wearing a vintage-inspired look that included a checkered minidress and white hair-ribbon.