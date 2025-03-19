The garage is often the most neglected and chaotic space in a home.
It's where everything from holiday decorations to sports gear, tools and forgotten projects end up, making it an overwhelming place to clean.
But with a strategic approach and the right cleaning products, you can turn your garage from a cluttered catch-all into a functional and organized space.
Keep reading to learn how to tackle your garage step by step, from deep-cleaning the floors to keeping tools and storage areas dust-free, all with effective cleaning products that get the job done.
Decluttering is the first step to a manageable garage
Before deep-cleaning, declutter as much as possible. If you haven't used something in the last year, consider donating, recycling or discarding it.
Tips:
- Sort items into categories: Tools, seasonal decorations, outdoor gear, etc.
- Use the "one-year rule": If it hasn't been touched in a year, it's probably not essential.
- Invest in clear storage bins: These make it easy to see what's inside while keeping dust and pests out.
Recommended products:
IRIS USA WeatherPro 19 Qt Storage Bins, 6-pack
- $89.99
- Amazon
Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Storage Whole Garage Bundle
- $180.98
- The Home Depot
Husky 4-Tier Industrial Duty Steel Freestanding Garage Storage Shelving Unit
- $379
- The Home Depot
Cleaning up dust, oil stains and grime on garage floors
A quick sweep isn't enough. Use a heavy-duty degreaser and a pressure washer for a truly clean garage floor.
Tips:
- Sweep thoroughly: Use a push broom to get rid of dirt and leaves.
- Treat oil stains: Sprinkle baking soda or kitty litter on stains to absorb grease before scrubbing with a degreaser.
- Mop or pressure wash: Use a heavy-duty floor cleaner or a pressure washer for a deep clean.
Recommended products:
Simple Green Heavy-Duty Cleaner & Degreaser
- $15.58
- $21.50
- Amazon
Libman 24 in. High Power Heavy-Duty Multi-Surface Squeegee Push Broom
- $19.97
- The Home Depot
Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer
- $199
- Walmart
Keeping your workspace clean
A clean and organized workbench makes projects easier and prevents rust and buildup on tools.
Tips:
- Wipe down tools with a rust-preventing spray.
- Use a pegboard for easy tool access.
- Declutter and organize hardware into labeled bins.
Recommended products:
WD-40 Multi-Use Product
- $7.68
- Walmart
Wall Control Metal Pegboard Organizer
- $96.84
- Amazon
Akro-Mils Hardware Storage Bins
- $36.99
- Amazon
Keeping things organized long-term with convenient storage solutions
Label everything and use overhead storage to free up floor space.
Tips:
- Use wall-mounted storage racks for tools and bikes.
- Install overhead storage for seasonal items.
- Label everything to make retrieval easier.
Recommended products:
Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack
- $137.99
- $179.99
- Amazon
Gladiator GearTrack Pack
- $42.49
- Amazon
Brother P-Touch Label Maker
- $59.99
- Amazon