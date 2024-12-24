Forgot a Christmas gift? There's still time to give something awesome.
If you're in a pinch and need a last-minute Christmas gift, unique subscriptions or experiences are the gifts that keep on giving.
Choose a subscription or experience that best suits your gift recipient: What are their hobbies? Is there something they want to learn? Do they have a favorite food?
We're rounding up some of the best subscriptions to gift this season, from Goldbelly to PVOLVE to MasterClass and more. Check it all out below!
PVOLVE
PVOLVE is a function strength training workout to strengthen and sculpt your body using patented resistance equipment. For fitness-lovers, gift a PVOLVE Signature Bundle Set, which includes three months of streaming access to thousands of on-demand workouts and live classes. Use code GMA20 to take 20% off sitewide!
PVOLVE Signature Bundle + USE CODE GMA20
Use code GMA20 to take 20% off sitewide. Valid Dec. 20 to Jan. 15. Code is not stackable with other promotional codes. Limit of one per customer.
- $160
- $199.99
- PVOLVE
Goldbelly
For foodies, try a subscription to Goldbelly or Jeni's Ice Cream, for example. Goldbelly offers eats from all over the country, including pizza, barbecue, cake and beyond.
Jeni's Ice Cream
Give the gift of ice cream through a subscription to Jeni's Pint Club. For three, six or 12 months, your recipient will receive a curated selection of four flavors to indulge their sweet tooth.
MasterClass
For anyone with a budding hobby or an interest in learning a new subject, MasterClass provides access to over 200 instructors like Joanna Gaines, Martha Stewart, Gordon Ramsay and more, all teaching courses in their respective fields.
MasterClass annual membership, price per month
Gift an annual membership to MasterClass. Priced per month (billed annually).
- $5 - $10
- $10 - $20
- MasterClass
KiwiCo
Parents could love a subscription to KiwiCo, a brand offering programs exploring dozens of STEAM topics. Kiwi's offerings "bring science, art, and engineering to life with hands-on projects" to your home, for kids of all ages. For example, there's the Panda Crate, which encourages "brain-building play for babies and toddlers" and is filled with "essential toys tailored to the child's age and developmental stage," delivered every two months. Other subscriptions include Electroluminescent Sculptures, Delivery Bot and Archery Set, with a new project delivered every month. Wrap your gift in KiwiCo's mini crate gift box.