The holidays are happening any minute, and it's time to finish checking everyone off your list!
If you're still stumped on what to buy for folks this year, fear not: Lifestyle expert and "GMA" contributor Lori Bergamotto has all the latest on what's trending for the 2024 holiday season.
From air fryers and makeup palettes to Stanley cups and more, keep scrolling to see all the hot gifts your loved ones will be delighted to receive this year!
NINJA CRISPI 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer
For an all-in-one cooking solution that comes with four modes -- bake, air-fry, re-crisp and max crisp -- the NINJA CRISPI is one of the year's hottest gifts for anyone who wants to cut down on their time and effort in the kitchen while creating healthier versions of indulgent comfort foods.
It's fully portable and can be used anywhere with an electrical outlet, making meal time for the whole family a snap even while traveling. Gift it to anyone who's been air fryer-curious and could use some extra hands while cooking whether they're at home in the kitchen, throwing a tailgate party or camping.
Tarte cosmetics
When it comes to trending makeup, tarte is always on a beauty guru's most-wanted list. The TikTok made me buy it bundle comes with bestsellers like shape tape and maracuja juicy lip, while the tartelette reflections palette is a great way to update any eyeshadow routine.
Stanley cups and accessories
Stanley cups have been a go-to for gifting for a while now, so delight a collector or introduce a newcomer to the brand with one of their ProTour Flip Straw or FlowState tumblers. Accessories are a fun add-on as well, especially detachable snack trays, drink separators that split the cup and convenient replacement straws that come with their own cleaning brush.
Touchland hand sanitizer
The super-trendy Touchland sanitizer makes a fantastic stocking stuffer or gift exchange present since clean, hydrated hands are for everyone! It's dermatologist-tested and a sensation on TikTok with over 22,000 posts referencing it, plus it's vegan, moisturizing, fast-drying and non-sticky for all-day cleanliness.
BaubleBar jewelry
A personalized necklace is a special way to say you took the time to select and purchase a gift that is meant solely for the recipient, and these BaubleBar options are high-quality picks that won't break to bank when wrapping up something shiny this year.
Hear Your Story
Ask your mother, grandmother, father or anyone else who means the world to you to share their life story this holiday the Hear Your Story journal designed to help drum up long-forgotten memories and cherished, often retold tales so they can be recorded and cherished for a lifetime.
