Glasshouse Fragrence's limited-edition Country Couture collection is the ultimate scent for spring.
With notes of bergamot, pink pepper, nectarine and creamy sandalwood, these scents fills your space with a warmth that's perfect for Easter brunch or a Mother's Day breakfast in bed.
Beyond the beautiful scents of the candles, perfume and diffusers, the packaging itself feels like a gift. It elevates the entire experience -- so chic, you won't even need wrapping paper.
Whether you're hosting or gifting, this luxe collection brings the perfect blend of elegance and comfort to any celebration.
