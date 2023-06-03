It's time for the "GMA3" Power Hour, and Tory Johnson has deals on clothing and accessories you won't want to miss!
Through June 4, shop savings on products like body massagers from Lemonbella, isaBelt, Harper James and more.
Deals start at just $5 and are up to 66% off.
Continue below to shop!
Lemonbella: Neoprene Accessories
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $100 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Elevate your look with fun and fashionable styles from Lemonbella. This assortment features crossbodies, keychain wallets, neoprene totes, weekenders and cosmetic cases so you can carry all of your stuff in style. Designed with durable neoprene fabric that is ultra lightweight, waterproof, and machine-washable. These styles are lightweight yet durable making them great for any occasion.
isaBelt: No Bulk Belt
GMA Deal: $5 to $17 • 37% to 39% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $28 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Say goodbye to bulky belts. isABelt is designed to eliminate belt bulk, back gap and pant slippage. isABelt lays completely flat and is virtually invisible under clothing. It shrinks and grows with you as you experience different stages in life, from weight loss to pregnancy to changing fashion trends like high-rise and low-rise jeans. Another smart product: the multi-use fashion and apparel tape, which helps keep everything in place.
Harper James: Personalized Travel Accessories
GMA Deal: $20 to $45 • 40% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $75 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Travel sustainably and in style. Harper James travel accessories, made with 100% recycled vegan leather, include pouches, cases, tags and more in rich neutrals to build a coordinating collection. Plus, you can add up to three letters of minimal personalization, which is done with gold hot foil stamping, to the pieces you choose.
Lenny & Eva: Stone Beaded Bracelets
GMA Deal: $17 to $67.50 • 39% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $112 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Discover the power of intentional gemstones and symbolic charms. Woman-owned and made in America, Lenny & Eva designs are meant to inspire everyone. Individual bracelets serve as a reminder to let your faith be bigger than fear. The symbolic stacks exude positivity, love and faith. Packaged on inspirational story cards for meaningful gifting.
Crayo: Festival Watch
GMA Deal: $20 • 66% SavingsOriginal: $59 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Celebrate colorful moments in life. Crayo watches spice up your wrist with bright, bold colors. Featuring a rubber-coated metal case; non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal; and 3-D-raised numbers, this unisex style makes a bright gift for anyone on your list.
Cozy Earth: Loungewear
GMA Deal: $42.50 to $87.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $85 to $175 + Free Shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Wrap yourself in luxury. Cozy Earth’s timeless collection of loungewear elevates your day to day comfort. The styles are crafted with a soft stretch-knit fabric, lightweight and so comfortable that you'll want to lounge around a little longer. Choose from styles for men and women from oh-so-soft shorts to dresses. Free shipping!
Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle Holder
GMA Deal: $15 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Carry your favorite water bottle hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bag from Brew Buddy is designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles.
Blisslets: Nausea Relief Bracelets
GMA Deal: $16.50 to $40 • 45% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Relieve nausea and motion sickness with stylish wellness jewelry, so you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do Blisslets look cute, they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provide natural relief in as little as five minutes, plus they are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort.
More Power Hour deals to shop:
HigherDOSE: Recovery Products
GMA Deal: $244.50 to $489.50 + Free Shipping • 29% SavingsOriginal: $349 to $699 + Free Shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Supercharge your self-care rituals with innovative technology and proven science. HigherDOSE is a holistic recovery wellness brand committed to upgrading your routine. The Infrared Sauna Blanket is designed to elevate the body’s thermal energy in order to enhance deep relaxation and recovery, promote glowing skin, improve circulation and more. The Red Light Face Mask goes deeper than many topical skin solutions -- rejuvenating skin and igniting a natural glow, combining red and near-infrared LED technology to minimize fine lines, even skin tone, increase collagen, decrease visibility of scarring and reduce inflammation. Free shipping!
Snailax: Body Massagers
GMA Deal: $70 to $105 + Free Shipping • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $149 + Free Shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Transform your home into a sanctuary of rejuvenation. Snailax massagers for the whole body are designed to deliver relaxation and pain relief. The back massager with heat and vibration turns any chair or seat into an at-home spa.The full-body memory foam massage mat, which can be used on your couch or bed, is ideal for post-workout recovery. Free shipping!
Miko: Air Purifier and Foot Massager
GMA Deal: $99 to $99 + Free Shipping • 34% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $150 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Improve your every day, from the air you breathe down to your feet. The Miko Smart Air Purifier is designed to pull air in from every corner of the room and refill your space with clean, refreshed air. The three filtration layers remove allergens, pollutants and harmful chemicals from your air. Designed to purify one to two-bedroom apartments or a large living room. Featuring rolling, kneading and foot shiatsu massage technology, Miko's Shiatsu Foot Massager provides muscle pain relief, promotes healthy circulation, and is ideal for neuropathy and plantar fasciitis patients. Free shipping!
Spongelle: Body Wash-Infused Buffers
GMA Deal: $9 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $40 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Add a touch of luxury to your bath or shower routine with Spongelle. This all-in-one beauty treatment is made in America with custom-blended and unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish skin. This assortment also features body gloves designed to help stimulate circulation.
Parasilk: Paraffin and Balm Treatments
GMA Deal: $15 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $60 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Rest and recover tired hands and feet with Parasilk performance hot mitt and boot therapy. Heat in a microwave or on stovetop for two minutes and wear for about 10 minutes to deliver therapeutic, nourishing results for tired, achy hands and feet. The spot peel treatment is designed to remove dead skin from anywhere on your feet for the smoothest touch. The antioxidant-rich clementine balm is designed to soothe and smooth dry, cracked heels, loaded with unique superior oils that are key to keeping heels silky soft.
CordaRoy's: Convertible Bean Bags & Footstools
GMA Deal: $60 to $265 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 to $530 + Free Shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Chill, sleep and everything in between. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," CordaRoy's is a comfy bean bag chair and bed in one. These bean bag chairs convert to beds, which are great for guests, slumber parties or just relaxing. Choose from a variety of colors in plush and faux fur. Footstools are also available, which make it easy to turn your CordaRoy's chair into a recliner. Free shipping!
Baby Foot: Exfoliation Foot Peel
GMA Deal: $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Give your feet some extra care. Baby Foot is designed to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on feet that build up over time. The scientifically formulated product contains 16 types of natural extracts designed to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Just slip the booties on, put on a pair of socks over them and let everything sit for an hour before rinsing thoroughly. Within days, the dead skin starts peeling off to ultimately reveal baby-soft feet.
TanTowel: Sunless Tanners
GMA Deal: $7 to $27.50 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $39 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Get that gorgeous summer glow without the sun. TanTowel gives you the ideal tan, no sun required. TanTowel offers products designed to produce a unique and natural-looking sunless tan with the original self-tanning towelette. Choose from face, half- and full-body self-tan towelettes, face glow drops, creams and moisturizers.
Perricone MD: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $224.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $449 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Unlock the secrets to healthy aging with Perricone MD’s revolutionary skin care solutions backed by powerful ingredients. Made in America and formulated with Dr. Nicholas Perricone's award-winning, patented sciences designed to deliver dramatic, clinically tested results. Build your skin care routine with cleansers, serums, moisturizers and treatments targeting the unfriendly signs of aging for radiant, glowing skin. This assortment features the Cold Plasma Plus Advanced Serum Concentrate as well as the Face Finishing & Firming Toner and Essential FX Cleansing Balm.
Eve Lom: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $94 • 40% to 49% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $185 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Bring joy to the senses, skin and self. Founded by renowned British facialist Eve Lom, the brand draws on decades of skin care expertise to craft uniquely luxurious, multi-sensorial products made from spa-grade botanical ingredients. With one sold every 30 seconds in the world, Eve Lom's cult-favorite signature cleanser has been the secret of facialists around the globe for over 35 years. This multitasking 5-in-1 powerhouse removes makeup, cleanses, tones, exfoliates and hydrates skin for up to 12 hours after use. Using quality ingredients, the line of products is made with powerful, efficacious formulas to offer sustained, long-lasting benefits, visibly improving skin from the inside out.
Seriously Shea: Bath & Body Care
GMA Deal: $8 to $15 • 27% to 31% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $22 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Enhance your self-care experience with Seriously Shea. The unique shower steamers are like a bath bomb for the shower, and are vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. The bubbling bath bombs make bath time fun for all ages and are filled with skin-softening ingredients with a burst of aroma in every drop. The natural foot spray provides a way to freshen up feet or shoes and the pillow spray provides a relaxing aroma for a good night's sleep. All products are proudly handmade in the U.S. and are offered in unique fragrance combinations.
Footnanny: Foot Creams & Balms
GMA Deal: $12 to $24 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $48 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Soothe tired soles. Made in America and a forever favorite of Oprah, Footnanny provides old-fashioned wellness in a jar. This assortment includes foot creams that moisturize overnight and heel balm, which is packed with moisturizing ingredients that soften heels, rough knees and dry elbows.
Night: Cooling Pillowcase
GMA Deal: $25 to $30 • 57% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $70 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Keep cool while you sleep. Discover Night’s unique blend of textiles in the CHILL pillowcase supports thermoregulation and optimal airflow, helping reduce hot flashes and night sweats. Also, their new fabrication increases elasticity, breathability and washability. The fabric weave and blend is what creates the cooling effect, not chemicals -- meaning it won’t wash out. Summer can be hot, but keeping cool while you sleep just got a bit easier.
Locker Lifestyle: Wrist Wallets
GMA Deal: $16.50 to $28 • 30% to 31% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $40 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Stash small essentials confidently and conveniently with wrist wallets from Locker Lifestyle. Perfect for fitness, shopping or even walking the dog, these small accessories fit cash, keys, ID and other small items to keep valuables safe and close. Choose from singles and two-packs.
Easy Living Products: Power Steam Pro
GMA Deal: $48 + Free shipping • 40% SavingsOriginal: $80 + Free shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Easily press and deodorize fabrics in minutes. The Power Steam Pro is a powerful handheld steamer that replaces ironing and dry cleaning. The steamer heats up in minutes and will steam for over 20 minutes. Lightweight and great for travel, you can steam your garments either hanging or flat. This also includes a facial attachment, which can be used to cleanse and moisturize skin when a spa moment is on your mind. Free shipping!
Verso-Cap: Bottle-Emptying Caps (4-Pack)
GMA Deal: $16 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $27 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Don’t let product go to waste. Verso-Cap is a convenient and reusable cap designed to help remove the last of lotion, shampoo, conditioner and soap from pump bottles after the pump gives up. Simply replace the pump with a Verso-Cap, invert the bottle, and savor every last drop. Each set includes three sizes to accommodate all of your products. Made in the USA with Elastocon rubber and dishwasher-safe.
Cariloha: Bedding
GMA Deal: $27 to $149.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $54 to $299 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Sleep comfy, cool and clean. Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding is made from a fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's twice as soft and three degrees cooler than cotton, and naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than some cotton sheets. This assortment features the Resort sateen style in sheet sets and pillowcase sets, plus duvet covers in linen, bamboo and bamboo sateen.
F2 Sports: Pickleball Paddles
GMA Deal: $63 + Free shipping • 25% SavingsOriginal: $84 + Free shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Up your game with Imperium Pickleball Paddles that are beautifully designed, mid-weight paddles made with quality materials so you can feel confident while you play. The graphite paddle surface is strong without being heavy, offering both control and power, while the strong and flexible polymer core offers extra durability with a cushioned grip for comfort. Choose from bright designs and stand out on the court. Free shipping!
Beach Road Designs: Beach Sheets
GMA Deal: $27 • 44% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Take on the beach and beyond with a colorful, compact beach blanket alternative with designs inspired by all things sun and fun. Made with 100% sand-resistant heavyweight cotton in an oversized six-foot square so the whole family can enjoy. Beach Road beach sheets are travel friendly -- no bulk that takes up your whole bag -- plus, durable and light, with a matching storage bag for easy transport.
Roq Innovation: Headlightz LED Baseball Caps
GMA Deal: $20 • 33% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Be safe and be seen with Roq Innovation Headlightz. These LED baseball caps are a go-to solution for a late-night jog, when you have to take your furry friend out before bed or you just need some extra light on your walking path after dark. Dim or brighten the light to your preference with three light settings that can last up to eight hours.
Bug Bite Thing: Sting Suction Tool (3-Pack)
GMA Deal: $17 • 32% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Help alleviate itching, stinging and swelling. Bug Bite Thing is a suction tool designed to extract insect saliva and venom from the site of a bug bite. All-natural, chemical-free and reusable, Bug Bite Thing is made to eliminate the problem at its source rather than masking symptoms with creams and chemicals. This 3-pack bundle will keep you and loved ones itch-free year-round.
Oniva by Picnic Time: Outdoor Chair
GMA Deal: $80 + Free Shipping • 52% SavingsOriginal: $170 + Free Shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Sit back and relax on the sidelines or at the campground. This comfortable, portable camping chair features a lightweight aluminum frame for easy folding and adjustable, foldaway backpack straps for effortless carrying. Outfitted with a hanging armrest caddy, insulated beverage pocket and zippered compartment for your keys and wallet. The fold-out side is great for sharing snacks. Free shipping!
Creative Wagons: Buggy Wagon and Pack & Push Stroller
GMA Deal: $229 + Free Shipping • 42% SavingsOriginal: $398 + Free Shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Transport precious cargo then relax in comfort when you arrive with the Buggy Wagon. This versatile wagon from Creative Wagons can also be transformed into a bench by folding down the side. Featuring front wheels that turn with the pull handle, a zip-drop foot box for passenger comfort, a rear basket, padded seat cushions, wheel brakes and a five-point safety harness. The other option is the Pack & Push stroller, an ultra-compact folding wagon that can push like a stroller on smooth hard surfaces like sidewalks, and pull like a wagon on soft surfaces like sand, grass and snow. The Pack & Push includes a rain cover and backpack for easy transport. Each wagon holds 150 pounds, and can be used for shopping, travel, beach, park, picnic and more. Free shipping!
Opopop: Popcorn Kits
GMA Deal: $20.50 to $45 • 30% to 31% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $65 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Experience popcorn like never before. Opopop delivers popcorn in a whole new way. The flavor-wrapped popcorn kernels are wrapped in unique flavor in every bite. This vast assortment offers flavors including birthday cake, salty caramel, backyard BBQ, chedapeño, salted umami and more. Simply pick a flavor, pour the kernels and flavor core into the microwave popper, and pop yourself a delicious snack.
FinaMill: Battery-Operated Spice Grinder Sets
GMA Deal: $38 to $49 • 30% to 44% SavingsOriginal: $55 to $88 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Efficiently mill spices instantly and easily with a battery-operated spice grinder. Named an Oprah Favorite, FinaMill uses interchangeable and refillable spice pods that easily snap into place with one hand and grind the amount of spice you need with the push of a button. The Home Chef collection is ideal for starting your collection, featuring a grinder, two spice pods and FinaSpice salt and pepper. The upgraded deluxe version features three spice pods, an organizer tray to put your device on display in the kitchen and FinaSpice pepper, cumin and minced garlic.
AnySharp: Knife Sharpeners
GMA Deal: $10.50 to $63 • 25% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $90 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Step up your chopping game with AnySharp professional-grade knife sharpeners. AnySharp easily restores virtually any knife, even one with a serrated edge, into a razor-sharp cutting instrument in seconds with just a few light strokes. The patented power-grip suction cup base keeps the sharpener in place and the advanced diamond-honed tungsten carbide blades easily sharpen almost any knife. The X-Blade sharpener self-adjusts for angle and pressure of the knife, making it unlike any knife sharpener. This assortment also offers combo packs including scissors and a pocket knife sharpener.
Cork Pops: Wine Openers and Accessories
GMA Deal: $7 to $20 • 41% to 53% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $34 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Open your favorite bottle of wine quickly and easily with Cork Pops. Cork Pops’ Wine Opener pierces the cork with a needle so there is no pulling, twisting or broken corks. Simply hold the bottle with one hand and press the top of the cartridge with another. Each cartridge opens approximately 60-80 bottles of wine. The wine totes make it easy to transport your bottle of choice securely. When you need to ditch the glass at a beach, park, boat or backyard, VinoGo holds up to 750 milliliters (a bottle of wine!) in a leak-free, bendable, reusable and easy-to-clean pouch.
The Queens' Jewels: Jeweled Wine Glasses
GMA Deal: $22.50 to $25 • 24% to 25% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $33 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Enhance your next glass of wine or favorite cocktail. The Queens’ Jewels wine glasses feature fun designs so everyone can pick their favorite. Crafted by hand in the Midwest, each design is made out of jewels -- they are not painted. Stemmed and stemless options, each packaged in its own decorative gift box.
Bunnies & Bows: Personalized Aprons and Pillowcases
GMA Deal: $20 to $30 • 28% to 42% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $42 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Camping and cooking -- two staples of summer that deserve a personal touch. For 30 years, this husband and wife team has been creating whimsical, personalized products that add charm to every gift. The camp-themed pillowcases are soft, machine-washable, dryable and bring sweet dreams to children of all ages. Each pillowcase includes an autograph pen for that end-of-camp ritual. The adorable tutu aprons are the sweetest accessory for your little sous chef.
rockflowerpaper: Kitchen Towels and Cotton Dishcovers
GMA Deal: $15 to $17 • 37% to 39% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $28 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Add a pop of color to your kitchen with rockflowerpaper's functional staples that double as fun accents. The super-absorbent kitchen towels will brighten up your kitchen with mix-and-match patterns, and the reusable cotton dish covers are an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic wrap and foil. Plus, they’re prettier!
Echelon: Exercise Bike and Rower
GMA Deal: $500 to $750 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $1000 to $1500 + Free Shipping Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Beat the heat by exercising indoors at home with Echelon. Pedal farther on EX-5s exercise bike with immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from an HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5s to get you there. For a low-impact, total-body workout that targets more than 85% of muscles, the Echelon rowing machine features a foldable design, sophisticated engineering and a rotating console that holds your smart device in place -- everything you need for an effective workout. Both options include a 90-day membership. Free shipping!
U Speakers by Fashionit: Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $37 to $49 • 30% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $53 to $99 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
From at-home dance parties to setting the bonfire mood, U Speakers wireless Bluetooth speakers let you take the music with you. The U Boost speaker boasts enhanced sound technology and a balanced subwoofer, their most powerful speaker that fits in the palm of your hand. The set of two U Pro speakers brings a whole new world of stereo surround sound, elegantly placed together on a charging station. Each style is remote controlled with Bluetooth capability to your device. Plus, you can pair and sync with other U Speakers for even more sound.
Limitless: Portable Chargers and Magnifier
GMA Deal: $23 to $40 • 42% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $80 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Stay powered up anywhere with Limitless Innovations. Whether you’re on the go with no time to charge or stranded without access to an outlet, the TotalBoost can give you the juice you need. Featuring a Type-C power delivery port and two USB quick charge ports, this charger is compatible with virtually any electronic device, including mobile phones, tablets, navigation devices and more. The TotalBoost Mini is a portable power bank including three interchangeable, universal adapters to provide universal compatibility for most phones and devices. Enhance any reading experience with a collapsible magnifying glass featuring LED lights. The shatterproof desktop design and foldable joints create a hands-free tool that you can easily take with you anywhere.
The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters
GMA Deal: $12 to $20 • 55% to 60% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $45 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Light up with USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates toxic butane. The lighters in this assortment provide anywhere from 300 to 1,000 lights per charge, and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. Plus, a perfect hostess gift to have on hand.
Kelvin: Emergency Tool and Glamsockets
GMA Deal: $23 to $38 • 34% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $60 Valid: 05/25/2023 to 06/04/2023
Stay prepared in case of an emergency on the road. The Kelvin 8 Emergency Multi-Tool has a 2000 mHa powerbank to power up your cellphone, a four-mode LED flashlight, window breaker, seat belt cutter and more. The tool features a smooth hand-crank power generator that regenerates the lithium battery supply if recharging by cable is not available, so you’re not without power. Glamsockets artistically convert one outlet into three outlets, dual USB charging ports, phone holder and a surge indicator light that doubles as a night light.