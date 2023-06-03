Beat the heat by exercising indoors at home with Echelon. Pedal farther on EX-5s exercise bike with immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from an HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5s to get you there. For a low-impact, total-body workout that targets more than 85% of muscles, the Echelon rowing machine features a foldable design, sophisticated engineering and a rotating console that holds your smart device in place -- everything you need for an effective workout. Both options include a 90-day membership. Free shipping!