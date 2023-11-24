It's time for a "GMA3" Power Hour! And Tory Johnson has deals for $20 and under!

Right now, shop savings from brands with products across multiple categories from Henné Organics, Spartan Defense and more.

Continue below to shop!

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

$20 & under

47% to 55% off Henné Organics Henné Organics: Luxury Beauty $10 - $20

$19 - $45 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Elevate lip care with Henne Organics, handcrafted in the US in small batches for freshness and efficacy. From masks, serums, balms, tints and exfoliators, lips have never felt or looked so good. The lip exfoliators have delicate sugar crystals that gently scrub to reveal smooth, supple, flake-free lips. The lip tint provides moisturization and glow to the face. This assortment also offers face oils and hand creams – all perfect for gifting. Shop Now

50% off well-kept well-kept: Tech & Lens Wipes $12 - $18

$24 - $36 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 If they have a phone, your recipient needs well-kept to keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with these stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Shop Now

50% off Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms $12.50 - $20

$25 - $40 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Gift peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren that can be taken anywhere. This personal alarm can easily clip to clothes or bags so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear-piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a potential predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery-operated and rechargeable options. No apps, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection needed. Shop Now

40% off Wrap-It Storage Wrap-It Storage: Storage Strap Set $15

$25 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Organize cords, hoses, ropes and more. Wrap-It’s storage straps are made with heavy-duty polypropylene, industrial strength hook and loop and a rust-resistant grommet that are built to last indoors or outdoors. This nine-piece set covers all organizational storage needs. Shop Now

50% to 58% off Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits $19 - $20

$38 - $48 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 11/29/2023 Protect against identity theft with the smart gift of Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. The rollers are fast, portable, quiet and mess-free, great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more.This assortment also includes a holiday curated variety set with an original, extra wide and tape sized roller plus a notebook and pen set where expression and creativity can shine. Shop Now