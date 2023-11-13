Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes holiday gift guide is here, and there are exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers!

Save on brands such as Tenn Prairie, Baketivity and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Gifts for home

25% off Tenn Prairie Tenn Prairie: Matchstick Holders $18

$24 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Ignite elegance in every spark. Say goodbye to searching for any old matchbook in the spare drawer and elevate your space with a touch of modern decor. Sleek concrete matchstick holders from Tenn Prairie are meticulously handcrafted, boasting a sleek frame accompanied by a practical striker pad. A perfect gift for any adult on your list. Shop Now

29% to 30% off Baketivity Baketivity: Baking Kits $27.99 - $79.79

$39.99 - $113.97 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Bring family together. Baketivity provides tasty recipes and fun learning experiences for memories kids will treasure -- all in one baking box. The pre-measured ingredients are packaged in neat bags to help make for a clean baking experience and easy cleanup. Kits are available for cake pops, bagels and a gingerbread house, plus there's a set of three kits for three times the fun! A sweet gift for every age. Shop Now

44% to 47% off Trove Trove: Puzzles and Accessories $5 - $20

$9 - $38 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Make mindful puzzles. Trove is crafted with laser cut real wooden pieces, designs with just the right amount of difficulty and whimsical pieces in fascinating shapes. This assortment features puzzles in glass jars and pouches, plus a wooden sliding puzzle, a greeting card with a puzzle, and a puzzle palette and pouch for an elevated puzzling experience. Shop Now

47% to 50% off Brouk and Co Brouk and Co: Games & Fix It Kits $25 - $150

$48 - $300 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Family game night never looked so chic. Brouk and Co. game sets are designed with bold, bright colors and elevated packaging that doubles as home decor. With classic games like mahjong and Rummikub in contemporary cases, this assortment makes the ideal gift for the whole family. The Fix It Kits are home to all basic repair tools packaged in one convenient case. Shop Now

25% off Surf Shack Puzzles Surf Shack Puzzles: 500-1,000 Piece Puzzles $22.50 - $30

$30 - $40 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Share aloha one piece at a time. Surf Shack Puzzles is a woman-owned and family-run Hawaii small business. Each puzzle is made of 100% recycled board and features work by women artists. Choose from beautiful, fun, and challenging puzzles in 500- and 1000-piece designs, for quality time during the holiday season and beyond. Shop Now

Gifts for comfort and wellness

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Bedding & Bathroom Collections $20 - $1250

$40 - $2500 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Gift elevated bedding for better sleep with soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The unique blend helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it was named an Oprah Favorite several years in a row! The bedding assortment features sheets, comforters, duvet covers, pillows, blankets and more. Transform any bathroom into a spa with the Cozy Earth bath collection featuring products made from durable and ultra-absorbent viscose from bamboo. Available in ribbed, plush and waffle options, this assortment of towels includes a variety of sizes, ranging from washcloths and hand towels to bath towels and bath sheets. The dreamy bath robe has a dual-sided texture, and the ultra-absorbent outer waffle weave is balanced out by the inner softness of plush terry. Shop Now

50% off Everplush Everplush: Bath Wraps, Towels and Robes $15.49 - $34.99

$30.99 - $69.99 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Give cozy convenience right out of the shower. Everplush hair turban and bath wrap set is luxuriously soft and super absorbent to keep body and hair dry without worry about slipping out of place. The plush and ultra-lightweight material is wonderful for year-round versatility. Powered by Everplush technology, the diamond jacquard bath towels, hair turban and matching cozy bath wrap are plush and luxurious. Made to last, this material feels like cotton but performs like a microfiber. The cozy, plush robe is designed for absorbent, long-lasting, quick-dry performance. Shop Now

50% off Softies Softies: Dream Kimono Cardigan and Lounge Tank Dress $49 to $54 + Free Shipping

$99 - $109 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Reimagine relaxation with Softies. Ultra-soft, ultra-cozy, oh so and stylish, the Dream Kimono Cardigan is versatile, convenient and comfortable enough to layer with any piece. The Dream Tank Dress is classic and flattering featuring cozy patch pockets. Feel pampered in effortless sophistication that feels smooth and dreamy as butter on your skin. Give both together as a coordinated set. Free Shipping! Shop Now

31% to 33% off Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Bath & Body Products $4.99 - $14.99

$7.50 - $22 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Enhance self-care with Seriously Shea. The unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower. The natural foot spray provides a way to freshen up feet or shoes without the use of harsh chemicals, and the pillow spray exudes a relaxing aroma for a good night's sleep. The mini bubbling bath bombs are made with natural essential oils and skin softening ingredients while the sugar scrub is meant to exfoliate and nourish skin. Great stocking stuffers, all products are proudly made in the U.S. and are offered in fresh, calming fragrance combinations. Shop Now

30% off WTHN WTHN: Wellness Products $23.80 - $54.60

$34 - $78 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Extend the gift of traditional Chinese medicine benefits for a bit of relief from everyday stress and pain. WTHN's products are designed to revitalize and renew. The Acupressure Mat Set has gentle stimulators that activate points across the body to foster deep relaxation for a luxurious acupressure session. Body cupping is used to reduce tension, increase circulation and support detox. Suction from the cups gently lifts tissue up for a release. Face cupping is a technique to sculpt, lift and de-puff, often referred to as an instant, all-natural facelift. Gua Sha, jade roller, and rose quartz eye mask are also available for facial care and an ear seed kit to help reduce stress, relieve pain, restore hormonal balance, and more. Shop Now

Gifts for adventure seekers

30% to 40% off F2 Sports F2 Sports: Pickleball Paddle Sets $57.60 to $189 + Free Shipping

$96 - $270 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Cross the pickleball lover off your list. The Imperium Pickleball Paddle is made with quality materials to ensure confidence while playing. The graphite paddle surface is strong without being heavy, offering both control and power. The Carbon paddle features a tightly woven Toray T700 raw carbon fiber face with minimal graphics for a natural texture which is superior for spin and touch. Choose from elongated or wide shape options for different play benefits. Both paddle options offer a strong and flexible polymer core for durability and a cushioned grip for comfort. Single and two player sets available with four outdoor balls. Free shipping! Shop Now

Create joy through whimsical, happy designs. R. Nichols sweet products from micro-puzzles to a desk calendar make easy gifts for anyone on your list. The 150-piece mini jigsaw puzzles are portable fun to take everywhere, while the larger 500-piece puzzles are an activity for the whole family to enjoy together. The cheerful luggage tags boast unique designs, so bags are stopped easily. Desk calendars offer 12 months of art, fun and inspiration for any office, kitchen and beyond. Shop Now

50% off Sow the Magic Sow the Magic: Mystical Gifts $3.25 - $10

$6.50 - $20 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Tap into spirituality. Sow The Magic creates enchanting and natural gifts inspired by mother nature. Each product is handmade with natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced. Whether intended for your own garden or given as a unique gift, each special seed inspires a love of our planet and reminds us to grow together. Seed planters are offered in sweet giftable packaging like tarot cards and pops. This accessibly-priced assortment also features self care goodies like salt soaks, bath teas and shower steamers. Shop Now

35% to 37% off Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Super Tumbler, Crossbody Bottle Bags, Tumbler Zip Pouch $13 - $28

$20 - $45 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Gift the convenience of hydration with Brew Buddy's super tumbler that features double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks at optimal temperature longer. The innovative design and leak-proof lid make this a great companion for on the go. To carry drinks hands-free, pair any tumbler with the Crossbody Holder Sling Bag, a lightweight and unique crossbody sling bag that fits most 40-ounce tumblers. The tumbler zip pouches offer convenience and style in one compact accessory. Made with neoprene and a durable zipper closure to hold cash, keys, cards and more. This assortment also offers the forever favorite Crossbody Water Bottle Holder to carry bottles hands-free. Shop Now

42% to 51% off Sassy Woof Sassy Woof: Dog Harnesses & Leashes $19.99 - $25.99

$34.99 - $53.98 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Make walks extra stylish. Sassy Woof designs dog accessories that make fur babies feel comfortable all day. The special Barbie collaboration features a harness and matching leash in three unique designs to celebrate the iconic character, an easy gift for all ages of pups and their people! This assortment also features a beautifully handcrafted, colorful rope leash with a clasp at the base of the leash to attach to collar or harness. Shop Now

25% off Colors for Good Colors for Good: Vibe Bracelets Trio $22.50

$30 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Discover the unique energy of colors with this bracelet set from Colors for Good. Color has the power to elevate vibes. Gift the vibration that each featured color emits. Colors for Good bracelets are made responsibly by employing and empowering Mexican women from the state of Yucatán who have limited access to job opportunities. Each bracelet directly contributes to improving their quality of life. Shop Now

50% off MyTagalongs MyTagalongs: Packing Bags (Set of 6) $24

$48 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Help the adventurer keep luggage organized from departure to arrival. This lightweight and versatile set of packing pouches makes it easy to organize everything on the go. The breathable see-through mesh makes packing and unpacking efficient. Just fold or roll clothes and accessories to make the most of suitcase space. Shop Now

50% to 54% off Sonic Power Sonic Power: Wired and Wireless Earbuds $20 - $40

$40 - $88 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Music enthusiasts can enjoy music without interruption. At the gym, on a plane or simply trying to focus at work, Sonic Power's noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds feature a light and portable design, ideal for any situation. Compatible with Android and Apple devices, with touch controls that change songs, turn noise canceling on or off, pick up phone calls and more. The no-tangle wired headphones are the obvious Bluetooth alternative. These ultra-lightweight, tangle-free earbuds are made from quality materials, so jumbled cords are a thing of the past. Compatible with Apple devices. Shop Now

Gifts $20 & under

28% to 33% off Drink Pouch Party Drink Pouch Party: Reusable Drink Pouch $4 - $18

$6 - $25 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Make parties more fun. Drink Pouch Party's convenient and reusable drink pouch with a sealable top features two holes to easily carry. The sealed zip top ensures easy opening and that nothing unwanted will get in your drink. Perfect for parties or stocking stuffers, choose from designs like "Eat, Drink & Be Merry," "Tipsy & Bright," "Sip Sip Hooray" and more. Shop Now

53% to 55% off USB Lighter Co USB Lighter Co: USB Rechargeable Lighters $12 - $20

$25.99 - $45 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Among the most-loved holiday gifts, light up with the USB Lighter Company's eco-conscious lighters. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Each lighter is great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. It's a stocking stuffer that never disappoints. The biodegradable charging cables are exactly that -- cables to charge electronics that are 100% biodegradable. Shop Now

41% to 43% off Lenny & Eva Lenny & Eva: Inspirational Jewelry $9 - $20

$16 - $34 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Gift jewelry that acts as a reminder of positivity, motivation and faith. Woman-owned and made in America, Lenny & Eva designs are meant to encourage everyone. The stone beaded bracelets in this assortment are simple and elegant when worn alone and can be paired together to build an inspirational stack. Each piece arrives packaged ready to gift. Shop Now

45% to 50% off David & Young David & Young: Baseball Hats and Beanies $12 - $14

$22 - $28 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Adorn heads with chic caps. David & Young beanies are an irresistible blend of warmth and style, with unique glitter detailing, to elevate cold-weather looks. The après-ski style baseball caps add a touch of sophistication and sparkle to post-ski relaxation. Shop Now

41% off Twig and Tassel Twig and Tassel: Flower Crowns $20

$34 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Encourage fun and play. Twig and Tassel's handmade flower crown is a stunning accessory for the flower lover. Adorned with six hand-dyed cotton pom daisies attached to natural cotton twill tape for an adjustable fit. Shop Now

50% off LIPSMART LIPSMART: Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment $16

$32 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Give lips the gift of LIPSMART. This lip balm is formulated to deliver intense hydration that provides visible and long-lasting results in just 60 seconds, for smoother, tighter, fuller-looking lips. It works to replenish lips with the ingredients they need to heal from within to help eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking, fine lines, and deflation immediately. Shop Now

40% off Multitasky Multitasky: Tech Accessories $15 - $18

$25 - $30 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Perfect photo lighting is priceless. The clip-on selfie ring light is designed for on the go: simply clip to any phone or tablet when for a little extra light. The three-port USB keychain charger can charge three devices, with different cords at the same time. With Apple, Android and USB-C compatible cords built in, there's no device left behind. The travel cord organizer helps keep accessories nice and neat. Shop Now

50% off The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths $6 - $12.50

$12 - $25 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Erase makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft and safe for all skin types, making removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lipstick super easy and eco-friendly. This fun assortment includes a range of gift-worthy sets. Shop Now

59% to 62% off PÜR Beauty PÜR Beauty: Makeup and Skin Care $6 - $20

$16 - $49 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Accentuate natural-born beauty. PÜR's philosophy is PÜR & Simple and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best... long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skin care solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day. Shop Now

50% off DISHIQUE DISHIQUE: Porcelain Ornaments $12.50

$25 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Brighten up holidays with beautiful porcelain ornaments packaged in luxurious golden gift boxes. Make it personal with your loved one's favorite cocktail, family pup or zodiac sign. Each ornament features a hand-rendered illustration and sweet anecdotes or in the case of the cocktail style, a recipe to follow, plus a coordinating ribbon bow. Shop Now

Gifts of Beauty and Skin care

50% to 52% off BeautyStat BeautyStat: Skin Care $13.92 - $62.50

$29 - $125 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Treat skin with patented, potent and efficacious skincare. Founded by a cosmetic chemist and made in America, BeautyStat's mission is to continually develop beauty innovation with high performance technology. The Universal C Skin Refiner, loved by beauty editors and consumers as the "ultimate age-defying treatment," is a lightweight gel cream designed to provide smoother, silkier, poreless looking skin. Choose from the beloved SPF, a radiance mask, moisture boost cream and two sets of minis, packaged and ready for gifting! Shop Now

26% to 37% off Deco Beauty Deco Beauty: Nail Art, Polish and Care $25 - $38

$40 - $52 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Stuff stockings with a mani/pedi glow up. Deco Beauty nail stickers personalize nails with a sweet statement. The nail lacquer is designed with a professional-grade formula, the vegan, cruelty-free and on-trend colors will elevate anyone's nail game. Use the nail care trio, along with the nail file, for a healthy and clean nail look. Shop Now

35% to 37% off Paume Paume: Hand Balm, Serum and Cuticle Cream $15 - $27

$24 - $42 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Nourish hands with PAUME, which makes luxurious, sustainable, specially formulated skin care with targeted formulas for clean, smooth, hydrated hands and strong healthy nails. The lightweight serum is specially formulated to reduce and prevent the signs of aging in hands while the rich, fast absorbing hand balm is enhanced with natural probiotics and plant-based emollients that deliver long lasting hydration and help improve skin tone, elasticity, and texture. The nail and cuticle cream is made with active ingredients like plant keratin and biotin to strengthen, repair and protect nails, while other emollients and actives keep nail beds and cuticles hydrated, soft, and bacteria free. All packaged in elegant, travel friendly, giftable tubes. Shop Now

35% off LINHART Smile Care LINHART Smile Care: Oral Care $5.20 - $15.60

$8 - $24 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Smile proudly with elevated care from one of New York's preeminent dental practitioners using 40 years of research to create cutting-edge products. The Linämel Toothpaste offers enamel protection formulated with essential ingredients and a hint of mint to leave mouths clean and refreshed. The teeth whitening gel is an effective, easy to use formula that's added on top of toothpaste for convenience when brushing. The Nano-Silver Toothbrush provides a unique combination of antibacterial, ultra-soft, multi-length bristles for maintaining healthy teeth and gums. Plus, elevated and stylish packaging is ideal for gifting! Shop Now

50% to 79% off Organic To Green Organic To Green: Gem Mask, Exfoliating Sponge and Skin Care $8 - $40

$16 - $198 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Indulge in self-care with Organic to Green, an artesian wellness and beauty lifestyle company founded in Los Angeles. Every organic product is handcrafted with conscientious ingredients and packaging. The crystal gem face mask helps cool, calm and soothe skin from puffiness and inflammation all while "pushing" any applied product into the skin. The face exfoliating sponge is gentle, to unveil soft, smooth skin. Rose mist, cleanser, creme, mask and serum are also available, plus organic sugar scrub to exfoliate and moisturize all over. Shop Now

Gifts for foodies & hosts

14% off Mallowdoos Mallowdoos: Handcrafted Marshmallows $24

$28 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Add a sweet treat to holiday festivities. What started out as a mother and daughter annual bake-off turned into a dedicated journey to make the perfect marshmallow. Mallowdoos is a small-batch, gourmet confectionery specializing in unique and classic flavor marshmallows handmade in North Carolina. Experience the airy, fluffy goodness offered in three different flavor combinations. Shop Now

35% off Bunnies and Bows Bunnies and Bows: Holiday Flour Sack Tea Towel $9

$14 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Add a touch of charm and holiday celebration. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are made in America and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind and as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party. Perfect for the host on your list. Shop Now

49% off Tiny Turnips Kitchen Tiny Turnips Kitchen: Monogrammed Silicone Spatula $12.50

$24.99 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Add a personalized touch to cooking. Featuring a removable, dishwasher-safe head, the BPA-free silicone is gentle on cookware and the squared-off edges make scraping and stirring a breeze. The monogrammed letter gives this kitchen staple personal flair, making it a special gift for your favorite baker or yourself. Shop Now

20% off Inspired Generations Inspired Generations: Home Decor and Serveware $20 - $36

$25 - $45 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Fill 'em with small bites and dips or use them as colorful catchalls for jewelry and trinkets. Inspired Generations Happy Heart Dishes are handcrafted with food-safe polished aluminum, and make a sweet addition to any desk or home decor. Choose from happy hearts with a sweet holiday flair or some extra sparkle. This assortment also offers a mini charcuterie board, Love You More decor sign, heart tongs and more. Shop Now

26% off Susansnaps Susansnaps: Gingersnaps $26.50

$35.95 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Gift a punch of flavor with a bit of gingery goodness. Susansnaps is a gourmet gingersnap cookie company founded by a mother-daughter duo during their fight with cancer. These one-of-a-kind gingersnaps, formulated over 18 years of baking, are the ideal sweet for every occasion. Choose from original and a special holiday assorted bundle of 60 cookies each that arrive ready to gift. Shop Now

24% to 34% off VAHDAM VAHDAM: Tea Gift Sets $16.49 - $33.99

$24.99 - $44.99 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Share warmth and wellness with people on your list. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. From boxed sets to the advent calendars, choose from substantial gifts for any tea lover. Shop Now

Gifts of Glam

33% off Jodi Melissa Jodi Melissa: Oversized Sun Hat $120 + Free Shipping

$180 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023

•

Jodi Melissa For the loved one who always stands out, Jodi Melissa's oversized sun hat is where master artistry meets timeless glamor. Handwoven from Indonesian palms by skilled artisans using age old techniques, this will turn heads and make a statement. These oversized hats conveniently roll up for travel and come with a woven carrying strap. Free shipping! Shop Now

30% off Tiana Designs Tiana Designs: Personalized Beaded Totes $147 to $161 + Free Shipping

$210 - $230 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023

•

Tiana Designs Treat her to a luxuriously hand-beaded, personalized tote. Tiana Designs is a woman-owned small business focused on creating gorgeous bags for everyday wear. These fun and colorful personalized carryalls are an even blend of luxurious and chic, with each piece custom made by artists using traditional hand-beading techniques with glass beads on canvas fabric. Offered in two styles with personalization options. Free shipping! Shop Now

32% to 43% off Miami Chains Miami Chains: Phone Chains & Wristlets $22 - $44

$39 - $65 Miami Chains For anyone who loves to carry a phone, do it in style with Miami Chains. These chic and effortless metal and acrylic chains are compatible with any smartphone case and can be worn as a crossbody or around the wrist for easy hands-free phone access. The versatile styles can be dressed up or worn casual with everyday wear. AirPod chains are also available. Shop Now

23% to 24% off Em John Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder $20 - $38

$26 - $50 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023

•

Em John Colorful, compact and convenient. Em John leather cases make it easy to carry cards and cash. The accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills for easy organization. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Add a touch of personalization with UV printed initials in bright colors. Shop Now

40% off Amelia Rose Amelia Rose: Gemstone Jewelry $42 - $82

$70 - $138 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023

•

Amelia Rose Dazzle with classic design. The beaded gemstone charm choker from Amelia Rose is a stand out staple. The versatile style can be worn plain as a layering piece or loaded up with extra charms for a personalized style. This necklace pairs perfectly with the delicate gemdrop hoops. The genuine gemstone charms can also be taken off the hoops for a more streamlined look. Shop Now

70% off Daniela Swaebe Daniela Swaebe: Pendant Necklace Set $22 - $25

$74 - $84 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023

•

Daniela Swaebe Radiate glamor and step up everyday looks. These exquisite sets from Daniella Swaeve feature a mesmerizing stone pendant necklace with a layering chain for easy stacking. Perfect for mixing and matching to elevate any look. Packaged in a gift box for effortless gifting. Shop Now

25% off Galexie Glister Galexie Glister: Glitter Gels $12.75 - $37.50

$17 - $50 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023 Sparkle bright with Galexie Glister, a luxury glitter gel for hair, face, and body. Easy to use for all ages with an all-in-one formula, simple application and removal, and a range of beautiful shades for all skin tones, hair colors and makeup looks. The formulation is safe for sensitive skin and all hair types, lightweight and never sticky. Made in America with no fragrance or alcohol, vegan and cruelty-free. Shop Now

50% to 51% off Erimish Erimish: Bracelet Stacks & DIY Bracelet Kit $10 - $24

$20 - $49 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023

•

Erimish Let individual style shine. Erimish jewelry encourages women to celebrate their style. The stretch bracelets range from subdued and classic to bold and statement-making. Gift a sweet activity with the DIY Bracelet Kit including a medley of beads and string. Shop Now

30% off My Bougie Bottle My Bougie Bottle: Insulated Tumbler and Water Bottle $30 - $33

$42.99 - $47.25 Valid: 11/13/2023 to 12/17/2023

•

My Bougie Bottle Ban boring bottles! Inspired by nature and a drive to protect the environment, My Bougie Bottles are beautiful, durable and giftable insulated bottles for elevated drinking. Both the water bottle and tumbler feature a double-walled insulation to help keep cold drinks colder and hot drinks warmer. Shop Now