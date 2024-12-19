Good American's sample sale is on.
Right now, shop Good American's sample sale featuring an extra 60% off markdowns for savings of up to 80%. Highly-rated and covetable styles like the Good Icon Faux Leather Pants and the Always Fits Good Legs Skinny Jeans are included in the sale, not to mention pieces you may need to complete your New Year's Eve outfit: the black Compression Shine Bodysuit or the long-sleeve Stretch Rib Knit Maxi Dress, for example.
In some cases, the discounts are even deeper: the Sandwashed Jersey Maxi Dress, once $229, is now $25.60 (that's 88% off!).
Stock up on pieces for your work wardrobe like the Essential Suiting Pleated Trousers, on sale for $50, and a go-to Lightweight Slim Cotton Tee, now 83% off.
Discounts are applied in cart. Continue below to shop these deals and more!
