If you missed out on Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale this summer, there are still plenty of opportunities to shop discounted brands now.
Now through Nov. 11, Nordstrom is offering discounts on selected fall styles plus 15% off selected beauty. Brands on sale include Jo Malone, Tom Ford, Nike, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Free People and many more. There are also sales on home brands so you can prepare your space for holiday visitors.
While you shop, keep an eye out for products that make great gifts: candles to gift best friends, cozy sweaters for the women in your life and outerwear for the men, for example. There are fragrance discovery sets, hair tools, body washes and more for Secret Santa gifts or stocking stuffers.
Continue below to shop our picks from Nordstrom's sale!
Nordstrom sale: Picks for women
Nordstrom sale: Picks for men
Faherty Epic Cotton Blend Quilted Shirt Jacket, Olive Melange
- $144.99
- $198
- Nordstrom
adidas Gender Inclusive Originals Energy 2 Assorted 3-Pack Crew Socks
- $11
- $22
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom sale: Beauty picks
Kilian Paris Straight to Heaven, white cristal Refillable Eau de Parfum
- $250.75
- $295
- Nordstrom
Nordstrom sale: Home picks
Estelle Colored Glasses, Set of 2 Stemless Wineglasses, Amber Smoke
- $56.25
- $75
- Nordstrom