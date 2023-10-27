There is nothing like gorgeous gray hair.

Sometimes, however, making the jump from routinely coloring your hair to a natural gray look can bring challenges, especially when it comes to caring for it.

Whatever your circumstances, celebrity colorist Cassondra Kaeding, shared some tips and products with "Good Morning America" that will help you care for your gray hair, transition from color and more.

Scroll on to check it all out.

Tips for spot treating grays

If you have just started to notice gray hairs popping up, you might be more of a candidate for spot treating.

"There are several great options for concealing grays in between color services," Kaeding said. "Temporary root sprays work great in a pinch and are typically long-lasting."

Below are a few brands that Kaeding stands by.

Sephora COLOR WOW Root Coverup Powder $34.50 Sephora Shop Now

Amazon R+Co Bright Shadows Root Touch-Up Spray $26 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Spray $11.40 Amazon Shop Now

How to strengthen gray hair at home

"For strengthening gray hair at home, look be sure to look for a gentle cleansing shampoo that won't cause buildup or damage to your hair," Kaeding said. "K18's pH Maintenance Shampoo is an excellent choice. It's pH-optimized for a mild, yet effective cleanse and is micro-dosed with their K18 peptide to prevent protein loss during washing. This can really help to maintain the strength and integrity of your hair."

Amazon K18 PEPTIDE PREP Smoothing pH Maintenance Color-Safe Shampoo for Daily Use $36 Amazon Shop Now

"I also love their Leave-in Molecular Repair Mask," Kaeding added. "It's formulated to repair damage from bleach, color treatments, chemical services and heat in just four minutes. This product works wonders in improving the overall health and strength of your hair."

Amazon K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $29 Amazon Shop Now

Keeping your scalp healthy

Struggling with density and overall hair strength? Kaeding said gray hair often loses density over time due to many factors, including genetics and changes in the hair follicles.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to help improve your scalp at home with treatments. Kaeding said these treatments will help remove buildup and debris from the scalp, promoting a healthier environment for hair growth.

Ulta Nioxin Ultimate Power Serum $50 Ulta Shop Now

How to restore shine in your hair

"To help with the loss of shine that typically occurs with gray hair, I am a huge fan of K18's Leave-in Molecular Repair Oil," Kaeding said. "It is lightweight, reduces frizz and adds incredible shine to the hair."

Sephora K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Molecular Repair Hair Oil $65 Sephora Shop Now

Using gray hair dye

To address pigment loss in gray hair, Kaeding said, you can use a color depositing shampoo or conditioner for temporary results. Or, for a longer-lasting solution, you can opt for permanent hair color or highlights.

Amazon oVertone Haircare Color Depositing Conditioner $32 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon IGK COLOR DEPOSITING MASK $26.10 Amazon Shop Now

Removing buildup with a clarifying shampoo

Kaeding suggests using a clarifying or detox shampoo to dissolve excess sebum if your hair is getting oily between washes.

"I love the Detox Shampoo from K18, it removes up to 95% of sebum," Kaeding said. "On days between shampoos, a quality dry shampoo can be your best friend. It helps absorb excess oil, refreshes your hair, and can add volume."