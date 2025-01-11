There's something irresistibly inviting about embracing hygge, a Danish term for comfort, coziness and a general sense of well-being.
Ginger Perra, social media editor at Better Homes & Gardens, helped us gather some products to show how to infuse your space with that warm, snug vibe.
With winter's chill creeping in, we've rounded up top picks for creating the ultimate cozy sanctuary.
When it comes to a calming and soothing environment, think about your sense of smell. The Baloo Pillow Mist is a simple yet effective way to create a tranquil space, perfect for winding down at the end of the day.
The Buffy Wiggle Pillow is more than just a body pillow -- it's a versatile comfort companion. Its unique design allows you to wrap it around yourself or configure it in multiple ways, making it perfect for lounging, sleeping or just curling up on the couch.
A bathtub tray is the ultimate excuse to extend your bath time. Use it to hold your book, beverage, or even prop up your phone to watch a movie.
Adding a towel warmer to your bathroom routine is a small luxury that makes a big impact. Stepping out of the bath or shower into a warm towel can instantly make your space feel like a high-end spa.
You can never go wrong with a great candle, and the Voluspa Eucalyptus & White Sage Classic Candle delivers on all fronts.
A trending item in home décor right now is the match cloche, and this one from Skeem, is a chic and functional way to display your matches while elevating your candle experience.