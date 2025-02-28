Jellycat has a delightful Easter 2025 lineup featuring an array of charming companions perfect for the season.
What better way to add joy into your little's Easter basket than with the newest leading lineup of cozy characters?
There's plenty of newness to check out like the Blossom Cream Bunny "Berry" Bag Charm, Horticus Hare, Ramsley Sheep, Delia Duck and more.
For those shopping for a more whimsical touch, the Amuseables Eggetha Egg & Lance Soldier is a must. They bring a playful twist to traditional Easter themes.
Check out these fun little friends below -- each piece embodies Jellycat's commitment to quality and cuteness.
