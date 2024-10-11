KiwiCo has launched a new subscription option -- KiwiCo Clubs.
Just in time for holiday gifting, the new system approach is designed to introduce kids to STEM/STEAM learning and play through hands-on activities delivered monthly. The monthly subscription is a great holiday gift idea for a variety of age ranges.
"Good Morning America" spoke with a parenting expert, Emily Oster, via email to learn more about the launch and how it is helpful for children to experience independent play.
"While it can be challenging as a parent to take a step back, research shows that independent play builds confidence in children," said Oster.
"Through a thoughtful progression of hands-on activities that encourage skill building, KiwiCo Clubs sets the stage for kids to be independent while continuing to learn, experiment, and build confidence as they grow in the real world," Oster continued.
The programs are tailored to different age groups and interested and are available in in five different lines. You can learn more each and shop them below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Panda Crate: Ages 0-36 months
The Panda Crate lays the foundation for future learning in math, science, and art.
KiwiCo Sprout: Ages 3-6+
The Sproud box offers project-based learning inspired by the world around us, from polar expeditions to space exploration.
KiwiCo Labs: Ages 6-16+
The Labs subscription is all about scientific discoveries and engineering marvels, diving into engineering, robotics, mechanics and more.
KiwiCo World: Ages 6-12+
World introduces new countries and cultures, helping children appreciate diverse perspectives
KiwiCo Studio: Ages 9-18+
The studio box inspires creativity through art and design, empowering kids to think outside the box as they explore new art and design skills and techniques.