Labor Day sales are a great time to stock up on necessities, and what's more necessary than a stack of fresh books to read this fall?
Whether you prefer diving into the viral picks splashed across BookTok or want to stick to the more traditional bestsellers, retailers like Amazon and Bookshop.org have tons of options for you to browse while curating your perfect TBR stack.
We've also included several pre-approved "GMA" Book Club picks like "Pineapple Street," one of the best books of 2023, according to the New York Times, NPR and more.
If you're looking for suspense or eerie vibes for autumn, consider picking up a classic horror novel like "House of Leaves" or the 2024 thriller "The Final Scene."
Keep scrolling to shop these titles and more!
Shop more Labor Day sales!
'GMA' Book Club picks
Popular on BookTok
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Complete Series Paperback Boxed Set: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder; Good Girl, Bad Blood; As Good as Dead
- $19.20
- $34.97
- Amazon
Bestsellers
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants
- $23.49
- $35
- Amazon
E-book services to browse
If you prefer reading from your phone or other device, try signing up for a service that offers access to thousands of titles at your fingertips -- many for free.
Everand is a convenient app that lets you read or listen to books on your phone, all neatly arranged by genre, subject and more, all included in the cost of your subscription. Sign up now to receive a 30-day free trial, then stick around for an $11.99 monthly fee or pay $9.99 when you agree to a one year contract.
Kindle Unlimited offers more than 4 million titles -- even magazine subscriptions -- that you can read or listen to on your phone or Kindle. You can receive two months free when you sign up now, then you'll pay $11.99 per month until you cancel anytime after.