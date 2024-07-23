With everything from lightweight shirts and flowy dresses to denim and swim styles, we're eyeing all things new at Lands' End for the summer.
Plus, Lands' End is currently offering up to 40% off, plus up to 75% off sale and clearance styles, with code CLASSIC.
We're rounding up our picks from both Lands' End's new arrivals section, as well as sale finds to snag while they're at a discounted price.
For example, shop a new soft denim midi shirt dress, an effortless option that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. There's also the TENCEL Fibers High Rise Elastic Back Wide Leg Cargo Pants, a material Lands' End boasts for "its soft and lightweight nature, making it incredibly comfortable to wear," according to its website. They have an elastic waist with drawstring and, of course, pockets.
There are plenty of great finds on sale too, including a cotton scoop-neck swim cover-up for a day at the beach. Pair it with a black floral chlorine-resistant one-piece swimsuit, also on sale for 50% off.
Check out all of our picks below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Lands' End sale picks
Women's Ruched Multi-Way V-Neck Halter High Leg One Piece Swimsuit, Sweet Mango
- $62.47
- $124.95
- Lands' End
Women's Chlorine Resistant Shirred One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Removable Adjustable Strap
- $62.47
- $124.95
- Lands' End
Women's Cotton Gauze Scoop Neck Swim Cover-up Maxi Dress
- $29.97
- $59.95
- Lands' End
Women's Chlorine Resistant Soft Cup Tugless Sporty One Piece Swimsuit, Fresh Grass Painted Flower
- $41.47
- $82.95
- Lands' End
Women's Chlorine Resistant Square Neck Halter Tankini Swimsuit Top, Deep Sea Polka Dot
- $19.99
- $82.95
- Lands' End
Women's Chlorine Resistant Tummy Control High Waisted Bikini Swim Bottoms, Deep Sea Polka Dot
- $15.19
- $62.95
- Lands' End
Women's Indigo TENCEL Fiber Midi Dress, Lily Pad Green
- $42.49
- $99.95
- Lands' End
Women's Cooling Zip Front Long Sleeve Mock Neck UPF 50 Sun Protection Rash Guard, Soft Cloud Blue
- $31.47
- $62.95
- Lands' End
Women's Oversized Quilted Cable Sweatshirt, Fresh Ivory
- $23.59
- $69.95
- Lands' End