With Halloween happening in under a week, now it the time to stock up on all the party essentials you need to host a last-minute bash that will leave them shaking in their boots -- or just full of tasty treats.
Cover the basics with a handy pumpkin carving kit that helps you skip the goopy, sticky pumpkin guts, and get creative with LED light strands and speakers that let you conjure up the perfect Halloween mood.
Versatile silicone molds let any amateur baker whip up perfectly shaped seasonal delights, while Harken candy bars can help you cut down on all the excess sugar without sacrificing any of the sweetness.
Discover these treats -- tricks not included -- when you keep scrolling to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Halloween must-haves seen on 'GMA'
Halloween Moments | Adult and Kid Bundle Pumpkin Carving Kit with a Pumpkin Glove Scraper, Includes 2 Knives for Carving Jack-O-Lanterns
Anyone with sensory issues who hates the feeling of slimy pumpkin guts will adore this carving and scraping kit that includes a glove to protect hands from those icky innards.
- $23.99
- Walmart
STAUB 0.5-qt Petite Ceramic, Oven & Stove Safe up to 572°F, Pumpkin Dish, Baking, Candy Dish, Burnt Orange
The beautiful design of this pumpkin dish moves seamlessly from the oven to the table thanks to easy-to-grip, comfortable handles. It can withstand temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, holds half a quart of food and is resistant to moisture for evenly diffused heating.
- $34.19
- $57
- Amazon
Enbrighten Eternity Permanent Outdoor Lights, 50ft, 36 RGBWIC LEDs
Hang these lights on your home's exterior now and use the Smart app to program your light show for Halloween, then you can change up your color scheme and be ready to go for Christmas in seconds! You get three 16.5-foot strands with a total of 36 LED lights for festive illumination.
- $159.99
- Amazon
Harken Sweets - The Crunchy One Candy Bar: Pretzel, Date Caramel, Oatmilk Chocolate, Vegan, Non-GMO, Low Sugar, Only 150 Calories (12 Bars)
Switch to healthier sweets this Halloween with the delicously crunchy and caramel-filled Harken bars. They taste as good (or even better) than traditional candy but contain only 7 grams of sugar total, so you and your kids won't even notice they're vegan and non-GMO.
- $39.99
- Harken Sweets
HKNMTT Halloween Molds Silicone for Chocolate 3 Pack
Whether you're baking creepy cookies or pouring cute, homemade chocolates to hand out for trick or treat, these 3D silicone molds are a must-have for any Halloween kitchen.
- $13.99
- Amazon
MEGATEK Dual Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Vibrant LED Light Show, Loud Sound and Punchy Bass, IPX5 Waterproof, 12 Hours Playtime, Aux Input, Set of 2 for Home and Outdoor
Crank up the creepy tunes and atmospheric sounds with this pair of Bluetooth speakers that offer an LED light show that complements the music. They offer up to 12 hours of playtime, are waterproof and portable, and reviewers say they're great quality at a budget-friendly price.
- $34.99
- $44.99
- Amazon
NEST New York Pumpkin Chai Candle
Scent is one of our most powerful senses and has the ability to make us recall fond memories with even a brief whiff of an aroma we associate with specific memories. Create new memories for your family this Halloween and fill your home with the divine scent of Pumpkin Chai from one of the most beloved candle brands out there, NEST New York.
- $22 to $87
- Nordstrom
More essentials for a perfect Halloween
Depointer Life Led Mask with Gesture Sensing,Unisex LED Lighted Face Transforming Mask for Costume Cosplay Party Masquerade
For a super simple costume, pair this mask with any outfit (hoodies work especially well) and choose from one of the 25 dynamic light displays that you can switch with a gesture.
- $35.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
PARIGO LED Flashlight Gloves Gifts for Men Women-Valentines Day Gifts for Him Birthday Gifts for Dad Husband Him, Car Guy Unique Tool Cool Gadgets for Men Camping Accessories Fishing Gifts Camo
Enjoy hands-free lighting with these LED gloves that might come in handy on a dark night of trick-or-treating.
- $12.99
- Amazon
Halloween Decorations Operated Floating LED Candles 12PCS with Wand Remote Control Witch Wizard Gifts Halloween Decor for Indoor Outdoor Home Room Classroom Bedroom Party
Create an enchanting atmosphere when you use the sticky hooks and fishing line included in this kit to "magically" make these 12 candles float mid-air. They're warm enough to double as holiday decor, too, so there's no need to rush to take them down once Oct 31 is over.
- $15.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Pumpkin Silicone Mold Halloween Cake Mold 5 PIECE
Like the molds above, these can also be used for any variety of chocolate-making or baking, even soap making! Keep them on hand year after year for creating countless Halloween treats.
- $9.99
- $13.99
- Amazon
Enbrighten Premium Smart Color Changing String Lights, 24ft Black Cord, 12 Shatterproof Acrylic Bulbs, Weatherproof, Customizable, Wi-Fi App Control, Dimmable Outdoor String Lights, 57414
Shatterproof and programmable through a convenient app, these gorgeous lights are ideal for displaying outdoors now and for holidays beyond thanks to their changing light schemes you can match to the season.
- $159.99
- Amazon