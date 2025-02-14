If you're shopping all the fabulous home and mattress deals for Presidents Day, why not take your bedding to the next level, too?
After all, who wouldn't want their linens, comforters and pillows to feel like a 5-star hotel experience? Just in time for its 25th anniversary, Macy's is celebrating its iconic Hotel Collection with a special, limited-edition capsule.
This exclusive collection includes a luxurious 'Made in Italy' bedding line and an ultra-soft Turkish cotton bath collection—perfect for giving your home that high-end, spa-like feel.
Even better? Macy's Presidents Day sale is offering up to 65% off sitewide, making it the perfect time to refresh your space. Because of this, much of the Hotel Collection is on a limited-time special pricing through the weekend. For example, the Hotel Collection European Down Lightweight Comforter is under $300.
Shop the best deals below!
Matress deals
Hotel Collection CLOSEOUT! by Shifman Caroline 13" Ultra Firm Mattress, Queen - Created for Macy's
- $1997
- $4639
- Macy's
Hotel Collection CLOSEOUT! by Shifman Helena 13" Cushion Firm Mattress, Queen - Created for Macy's
- $2297
- $5179
- Macy's
Comforter deals
Hotel Collection Fractured Geo Comforter Set, Full/Queen, Exclusively at Macy's
- $275
- $550
- Macy's
Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Lightweight King Comforter, Hypoallergenic UltraClean Down, Exclusively at Macy's
- $272
- $680
- Macy's
Hotel Collection Fresco Comforter Set, King, Exclusively at Macy's
- $312.50
- $625
- Macy's
Sheets and pillow deals
Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Soft Density Standard/Queen Pillow, Exclusively at Macy's
- $120
- $300
- Macy's
Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Sheet Set, King, Exclusively at Macy's
- $230
- $460
- Macy's
Hotel Collection Metallic Stripe Decorative Pillow, 20" x 20", Exclusively at Macy's
- $57.50
- $115
- Macy's
Hotel Collection Down Alternative Pillow, European, Exclusively at Macy's
- $56
- $80
- Macy's
Hotel Collection Basketweave Decorative Pillow, 12" x 24", Exclusively at Macy's
- $72.50
- $145
- Macy's
Bathroom deals
Hotel Collection Sculpted Chain-Link Wash Towel, 13" x 13", Exclusively at Macy's
- $6.40
- $16
- Macy's
Hotel Collection Sculpted Chain-Link Bath Towel, 30" x 56", Exclusively at Macy's
- $14.40
- $36
- Macy's
Hotel Collection 100% Cotton Reversible Bath Rug, 18" x 25", Exclusively at Macy's
- $24
- $60
- Macy's
Hotel Collection Finest Elegance Luxury Turkish Cotton Bath Towel, 30" x 56", Exclusively at Macy's
- $32
- $80
- Macy's