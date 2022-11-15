It may not be Black Friday just yet but the sales are already on at Madewell.

Starting Tuesday, take 40% off your purchase in stores and online with the code OHJOY. This includes discounts on sale items as well as Madewell's new winter collection, featuring plaid jeans, cozy joggers and sweatshirts, cardigans and much more.

Plus, don't forget to shop denim staples and cold-weather accessories like scarves and beanies.

Check out all of our picks from the sale below.

Tops

Madewell Stimpson Sweater Vest Price : $45 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $75 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Pointelle-Collar Cardigan Sweater Price : $69 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $115 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Fair Isle Mayer Pullover Sweater Price : $58.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $98 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Cable Turtleneck Sweater Price : $69 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $115 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater Price : $70.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $118 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Corduroy Sleeveless Crop Top in Plaid Price : $46.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $78 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Delford Plaid Price : $55.20 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $92 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Lightspun Julianne Smocked-Waist Top Price : $29.99 • 58% Savings Madewell Original: $72 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Bottoms

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Faux Leather Edition Price : $59.70 • 56% Savings Madewell Original: $138 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Cabernet Plaid Price : $118.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $198 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Quilted-Knit Joggers Price : $58.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $98 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Wrenford Wash Price : $76.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $128 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean in Haight Wash Price : $76.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $128 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Ruffle Tiered Midi Skirt Price : $64.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $108 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants Price : $70.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $118 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Drapeweave Neale Straight-Leg Pants Price : $58.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $98 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Corduroy Edition Price : $64.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $108 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Dresses and jumpsuits

Madewell Wool-Blend Turtleneck Midi Dress Price : $76.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $128 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Tie-Neck Tiered Mini Dress in Plaid Price : $76.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $128 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Denim Flare Jumpsuit Price : $88.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $148 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Sophia Tie-Front Midi Dress in Teaberry Floral Price : $82.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $138 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Outerwear

Madewell Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer in Lyden Plaid Price : $112.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $188 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Cropped Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket: Sherpa Collar Edition Price : $118.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $198 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Corduroy Holland Quilted Puffer Parka Price : $107.70 • 50% Savings Madewell Original: $218 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric Price : $232.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $388 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Haydon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric Price : $196.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $328 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Accessories

Madewell Fringed Nubby Scarf Price : $34.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $58 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Fuzzy Wide-Cuffed Beanie Price : $30 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $50 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Piazza Slouch Shoulder Bag Price : $88.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $148 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag Price : $94.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $158 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Elspeth Chelsea Boot Price : $118.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $198 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather Price : $94.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $158 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane Price : $94.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $158 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

