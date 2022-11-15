It may not be Black Friday just yet but the sales are already on at Madewell.

Starting Tuesday, take 40% off your purchase in stores and online with the code OHJOY. This includes discounts on sale items as well as Madewell's new winter collection, featuring plaid jeans, cozy joggers and sweatshirts, cardigans and much more.

Plus, don't forget to shop denim staples and cold-weather accessories like scarves and beanies.

Check out all of our picks from the sale below.

Tops

Stimpson Sweater Vest
Stimpson Sweater Vest

Original: $75 Use promo code OHJOY
Pointelle-Collar Cardigan Sweater
Pointelle-Collar Cardigan Sweater

Original: $115 Use promo code OHJOY
Fair Isle Mayer Pullover Sweater
Fair Isle Mayer Pullover Sweater

Original: $98 Use promo code OHJOY
Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Cable Turtleneck Sweater

Original: $115 Use promo code OHJOY
Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater
Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater

Original: $118 Use promo code OHJOY
Corduroy Sleeveless Crop Top in Plaid
Corduroy Sleeveless Crop Top in Plaid

Original: $78 Use promo code OHJOY
Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Delford Plaid
Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Delford Plaid

Original: $92 Use promo code OHJOY
Lightspun Julianne Smocked-Waist Top
Lightspun Julianne Smocked-Waist Top

Original: $72 Use promo code OHJOY
Bottoms

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Faux Leather Edition
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Faux Leather Edition

Original: $138 Use promo code OHJOY
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Cabernet Plaid
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Cabernet Plaid

Original: $198 Use promo code OHJOY
Quilted-Knit Joggers
Quilted-Knit Joggers

Original: $98 Use promo code OHJOY
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Wrenford Wash
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Wrenford Wash

Original: $128 Use promo code OHJOY
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Haight Wash
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Haight Wash

Original: $128 Use promo code OHJOY
Ruffle Tiered Midi Skirt
Ruffle Tiered Midi Skirt

Original: $108 Use promo code OHJOY
Harlow Wide-Leg Pants
Harlow Wide-Leg Pants

Original: $118 Use promo code OHJOY
Drapeweave Neale Straight-Leg Pants
Drapeweave Neale Straight-Leg Pants

Original: $98 Use promo code OHJOY
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Corduroy Edition
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Corduroy Edition

Original: $108 Use promo code OHJOY
Dresses and jumpsuits

Wool-Blend Turtleneck Midi Dress
Wool-Blend Turtleneck Midi Dress

Original: $128 Use promo code OHJOY
Tie-Neck Tiered Mini Dress in Plaid
Tie-Neck Tiered Mini Dress in Plaid

Original: $128 Use promo code OHJOY
Denim Flare Jumpsuit
Denim Flare Jumpsuit

Original: $148 Use promo code OHJOY
Sophia Tie-Front Midi Dress in Teaberry Floral
Sophia Tie-Front Midi Dress in Teaberry Floral

Original: $138 Use promo code OHJOY
Outerwear

Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer in Lyden Plaid
Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer in Lyden Plaid

Original: $188 Use promo code OHJOY
The Cropped Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket: Sherpa Collar Edition
The Cropped Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket: Sherpa Collar Edition

Original: $198 Use promo code OHJOY
Corduroy Holland Quilted Puffer Parka
Corduroy Holland Quilted Puffer Parka

Original: $218 Use promo code OHJOY
Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Elmcourt Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Original: $388 Use promo code OHJOY
Haydon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Haydon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Original: $328 Use promo code OHJOY
Accessories

Fringed Nubby Scarf
Fringed Nubby Scarf

Original: $58 Use promo code OHJOY
Fuzzy Wide-Cuffed Beanie
Fuzzy Wide-Cuffed Beanie

Original: $50 Use promo code OHJOY
The Piazza Slouch Shoulder Bag
The Piazza Slouch Shoulder Bag

Original: $148 Use promo code OHJOY
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag

Original: $158 Use promo code OHJOY
The Elspeth Chelsea Boot
The Elspeth Chelsea Boot

Original: $198 Use promo code OHJOY
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather

Original: $158 Use promo code OHJOY
The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane
The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane

Original: $158 Use promo code OHJOY
Fair Isle Trouser Socks
Fair Isle Trouser Socks

Original: $14.50 Use promo code OHJOY
