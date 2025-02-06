It may not feel quite like spring, but Magnolia's new home collection invites us to welcome in the upcoming season anyway.
From small décor to furniture, Joanna Gaines' Magnolia brand has a large collection of vintage-inspired new spring arrivals. There are small ways to refresh your home, like swapping a centerpiece with a distressed green and white vase filled with faux spring florals. You can switch out heavy bedding for a moss gingham duvet cover and add subtle spring styles to your kitchen, like dainty floral salt and pepper shakers.
For more long-term updates, Magnolia's spring collection includes wooden wall sconces and dish cabinets, brass mirrors and wall art you can happily display all year.
Continue below to shop some of our favorite finds from the collection.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.