Valentine's Day is less than 10 days away, and what's more classic than sending your loved one a dozen red roses as a sign of your affection?
"Good Morning America" correspondent Becky Worley tried out a handful of online florists that will deliver a dozen roses by Valentine's Day to help you take the guesswork out of it.
Below are the top three picks that Worley thinks are worth your money.
Pro Flowers
"The roses from Pro Flowers looked fresh, and they were the only ones who provided some supplemental greenery, so the bouquet was a great choice," Worley said.
1-800-Flowers
"1-800-flowers also had a nice bouquet," Worley said. "The rosebuds weren't quite as tight as the Pro Flowers roses, but still high quality."
The Bouqs
Worley's third pick was The Bouqs -- however, she noted that the "rosebuds were not as tight as the other two retailers and four buds of the dozen had droopy heads to the flowers."