With its floral prints, strawberry details and quintessential vintage gingham, Magnolia's latest collection sets the scene for summer.
Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia drop is filled with everything from candles and fragrances to decorative objects, mirrors, tapestries and bedding.
Add sweet strawberry details to your kitchen with strawberry vine sprays, a framed strawberry still life, or "strawberry picking" tea towels that can easily cycle into your regular décor during the spring and summer months. Set your table with floral or green French-inspired plates and scallop-edged napkins with an antique feel.
There are pieces for more permanent upgrades, too: An antiqued wood spice cabinet is a welcoming display space for your mugs, jars and spices. Antique brass wall sconces add warmth and green aged planters create the illusion that you've owned these pieces forever.
Continue below to shop the pieces we're eyeing from Magnolia's summer collection.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.