Spring is upon us and we're going shoe shopping.
A new season has us dreaming up new outfits, shelving the accessories we've lived in all winter long. And as retailers drop new spring collections, we're taking notice of new spring shoes -- sneakers, flats, loafers, heels and more -- that we want to add to our wardrobes. This includes on-trend styles as well as classic ones we'll wear year after year.
Below, shop some of our favorite new shoe finds, from fresh Nike sneakers to pink Mary Janes, zebra kitten heels, and much more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Sneakers for spring
Adidas Samba and Gazelle sneakers take on a spring vibe in colorful suedes and floral prints. Rag & Bone's ultra-slim sneakers add a retro feel to your wardrobe and neutral New Balances maintain a balance between sporty and chic.
Flats and loafers for spring
Just like fall and winter, loafers are at the forefront of many a spring shoe collection. Soft ballet flats and Mary Janes resurface for the season, like Everlane's new Day Buck Mary Jane in pink satin.
Loafers
Mary Janes and ballet flats
Kitten heels for spring
Kitten heels are always a good idea. Dress up the most casual outfit with a chic pair of slingback kitten heels and maintain that effortlessly cool vibe. Animal prints -- zebra, leopard, etc., -- are here to stay for spring. J.Crew's Robin kitten heels in zebra-print are a great way to try out the trend while staying in your comfort zone.
High heels and wedges for spring
High-heel lovers can opt for on-trend wedges and classic slingbacks this season. The RAYE Lagoon Heel is Revolve's current No. 1 bestselling wedge sandal and Tony Bianco's Breeze Heels are currently trending on the same site. We also love Reformation's new Eugenie slingbacks in a patent wine leather and envision them styled with everything from denim to dresses year-round.