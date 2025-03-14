By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Everything's better with butter -- and that goes for your spring wardrobe.
Like animal prints and powder pink, butter yellow apparel and accessories are trending for spring. To help us shop and style the trend, we tapped Sara Walker, a fashion consultant, content creator and stylist fresh off the heels of Paris Fashion Week.
Walker has worked in fashion for more than six years in marketing, merchandising, buying, public relations and styling, including with the buying team at Revolve.
"I now have my own fashion consulting business where I consult on trend forecasting, design feedback, influencer marketing and more," she told "GMA" in an email.
When asked if butter yellow is a trend people should invest in, Walker said, "I think it is a fun way to incorporate color into your closet without it being so bold."
Not only does she think it will continue to trend this spring and summer, she noted, "I believe yellow will continue to trend into fall 2025 and even into next spring. I think we will continue to see bits of this color for a few more seasons. Now is a great time to invest in this trend if interested!"
Styling butter yellow
Walker told "GMA" she loves butter yellow paired with grey tones or brown. "I think for people who typically stick to neutral colors when they are getting dressed, butter yellow is an easy color to incorporate into their neutral wardrobe."
Walker said she herself would wear a pop of butter yellow with a monochromatic base. For example, "this could be an all white outfit -- white denim and a white tee shirt -- [with] a butter yellow shoe or sweater. Even a butter yellow bag! This same formula can be replicated with an all-brown base, gray or even an easy pair of jeans plus a white tee. I think the key to keeping it sophisticated and chic is keep the base outfit simple and add a pop of butter yellow."
Which brings us to Walkers next point: for those hesitant to try out the trend, Walker recommends adding butter yellow via accessories, like shoes or a bag. "This would be an easy way to wear the trending color without committing to buying clothes in this color."
For a more formal occasion, Walker said that there are some "beautiful dresses" in butter yellow, like one from SIMKHAI, but you can also opt for "a dressy pair of butter yellow heels or an evening bag."
Reformation, Dolce Vita, J.Crew and Zimmermann are among the brands Walker loves that are showcasing butter yellow for spring. Her picks include Reformation's Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan, a J.Crew soft polo sweater and Cult Gaia's Meerah bag.
Recently, at Paris Fashion Week, Walker wore a brown and butter yellow look to the Zimmermann show, as did actress Katie Holmes.
Don't miss out on all of the butter yellow newness for spring. Continue below to shop our picks!
Butter yellow bags
Butter yellow shoes
Butter yellow sweaters and tops
Butter yellow dresses and skirts
Butter yellow jackets and blazers
