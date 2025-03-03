By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
It's all about animal prints for spring.
Much like last fall and our obsession with leopard, animal prints are still on trend for spring, and we have our eye on one print in particular: zebra.
Retailers like J.Crew, H&M and Mango are surfacing zebra apparel and accessories in their latest collections. While the print is primarily in black and white, brands like Reformation have styles in softer brown shades, and H&M has bolder options for fun spring and summer style.
We tapped Anastasia Souris, who regularly styles outfits on Instagram and TikTok for over 400,000 followers combined, to help us lean into the trend in a way that still suits our personal style.
What does zebra print bring to an outfit? "Interest!" Souris tells "Good Morning America" in an email. "As a self-proclaimed basics lover and capsule closet curator, playing with bold prints such as zebra brings conversation to an outfit without taking away from an otherwise effortless and classic look."
Souris says she'd incorporate zebra print via accessories like a heeled mule, a bag or a silk scarf, all of which are ways to "play with print without overpowering a look."
While we won't rule out traditional black-and-white options on the market, Souris says that the "key to elevating this print is to choose pieces in a softer color palette," like the brown and ivory tones used in Reformation's zebra Wilda Kitten Mules.
"I love how this shoe is actually a chocolate brown and cream, it feels modernized and approachable to styling!"
"Another great find is this silk bandana scarf," Souris says. "You can tie it around your neck or a bag for an effortlessly cool pop or print. A piece like this also looks amazing as a head scarf for an effortlessly chic vacation look."
If you want to wear the print to a more formal occasion, Souris recommends doing so with an evening bag or a clutch. It's "an elevated way to have fun with print and still feel formal," she says.
Souris says she's certain we can expect to see a lot more zebra-print pieces popping up in the next few months, especially given all of the brands already showcasing it in their collections.
"I have a feeling we are going to see a lot of cool girls incorporating zebra into their looks," she says.
Continue below to shop all of our zebra picks!
Zebra-print accessories
Zebra-print apparel
The Soleil Slim Strapless Ruched Dress: Magic Fabric Edition
- $168 to $170
- Anthropologie