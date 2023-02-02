Spring fashion is here, and Mandy Moore is teaming up with Gymboree for a third season.

This year's collaboration marks Moore's first photoshoot with her family of four. The actress announced the birth of her second son Oscar ("Ozzie") in October 2022. Her older son August ("Gus"), who turns 2 this month, and her husband Taylor Goldsmith also star in the campaign.

Gymboree brought on photographer and Moore's friend Jenna Jones for the "Our Story" campaign.

"[Jones made] me and my husband, and my boys, feel right at home," Moore told "Good Morning America." "You want to feel as authentic as possible in these kinds of situations … little Ozzie's only three months old."

"Jenna has taken pictures of Gus since he was Ozzie's age," Moore continued. "She shot my album cover and so many other huge milestones in our lives."

Photo courtesy of Gymboree Photo courtesy of Gymboree

She added, "It's so special to be able to look back on this work and this campaign and these pictures and this particular moment in time together, years down the road ... I feel very grateful to have captured this moment in time."

Photo courtesy of Gymboree Photo courtesy of Gymboree

As for the clothes themselves, Moore said she's a "huge fan" of the matching ensembles.

"I never thought that as a parent I would feel that way, but here I am. My poor children are going to be forced to wear matching things until they can have a voice in the matter," she added, laughing. "…It's too cute."

Photo courtesy of Gymboree Photo courtesy of Gymboree

The new Gymboree collections are well-suited for spring and for holidays like Easter as well.

"I'm just sort of learning that holidays take on a completely new focus and meaning with kids," Moore said, noting she's now seeing holidays through her children's eyes. "I'm excited for holidays that maybe I haven't celebrated in quite a few years … to kind of bring them back into the fold now that I have kids."

Plus, it's an excuse to get dressed up and gather with friends and family, she noted.

As for her own spring wardrobe, Moore said she's "excited to shed the layers, literally, and just embrace some color."

You can shop Gymboree's new spring pieces below.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Womens Mommy And Me Eyelet Dress - Blue Belle - Navy Narrows Price : $55.97 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $79.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Girls Mommy And Me Eyelet Dress - Blue Belle - Navy Narrows Price : $34.97 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $49.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Baby Girls Mommy And Me Eyelet Bodysuit - Blue Belle - Navy Narrows Price : $31.47 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $44.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Mens Dad And Me Plaid Button Up Shirt - Blue Belle Collection - Party Blue Price : $34.97 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $49.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Boys Dad And Me Plaid Button Up Shirt - Blue Belle - Party Blue Price : $23.07 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $32.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Baby Boys Dad And Me Plaid Button Up Bodysuit And Chino Shorts Set - Blue Belle - Multi Clr Price : $52.47 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $74.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Mens Dad And Me Plaid Button Up Shirt - Time For Tea - Allurepink Price : $34.97 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $49.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Boys Chino Shorts - Simplywht Price : $25.87 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $36.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Womens Mommy And Me Floral Wrap Dress - Time For Tea - Glade Green Price : $55.97 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $79.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gymboree Boys Plaid Blazer - Spring Celebrations - Simplywht Price : $55.97 • 29% Savings Gymboree Original: $79.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK