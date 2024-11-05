Mariah Carey has declared it's officially Christmas season!
The self-crowned "Queen of Christmas" kicked off the holiday cheer with her annual Nov. 1 tradition, posting a playful video on social media to let everyone know, "It's time!"
But this year, there was a twist: Just as Carey began to break into song, actress Kerry Washington popped in to remind her it's not quite the holiday season yet -- it's actually "voting season." (Leave it to Carey to start the festivities with a dash of drama and a bit of humor!)
Carey knows exactly how to set a festive mood, and now, she's taking it up a notch with her Christmas collection on Amazon.
Filled with holiday decor, cozy gifts, and a bit of Carey's iconic sparkle, her collection is perfect for those ready to ring in the season her way.
Check it all out below!
