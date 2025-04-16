Martha Stewart has expanded her iconic home line with a new outdoor living collection just in time for the weather to heat up.
Stewart is known for blending timeless design with modern functionality, and this line is no exception.
Available at Amazon, Wayfair and QVC, the collection features durable, weather-resistant pieces like modular wicker sofas, stackable bistro chairs, and swivel lounge seats, all crafted to create the personal outdoor sanctuary of your dreams.
The collection allows homeowners to customize their outdoor spaces for any occasion -- from a slow Sunday morning coffee to a lively gathering for Mother's Day.
The collection makes it easier than ever to bring Stewart’s signature elegance to your backyard. Scroll on to shop a handful of picks.
Martha Stewart Bedford Indoor-Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge Chair with Adjustable Back and Rattan Wicker Finish in Brown with Tan All-Weather Cushions
- $369
- Amazon
Martha Stewart Bedford Indoor-Outdoor Patio Accent Chair with Rattan Wicker Finish in Brown with Tan All-Weather Cushions
- $495
- Amazon
Martha Stewart Bedford Indoor-Outdoor Modular Patio Sectional Sofa for 4 with Rattan Wicker Finish in Gray with Gray All-Weather Cushions
- $1370
- Amazon
Martha Stewart Bedford Indoor-Outdoor Aluminum Patio Accent Chairs with Brushed Woodgrain Finish in Brown and Cream All-Weather Cushions, Set of 2
- $716
- Amazon
Martha Stewart Lily Pond Indoor-Outdoor Stackable Bar Stool with Natural Woodgrain Aluminum Frame Finish and Black/White Woven Rattan Backrest and Seat
- $238
- Amazon