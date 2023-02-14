At 93 years old, Rita Melone, now 95, came up with a solution to improve her experience using a walker: the Walker Squawker.

"I had just started using a walker for the first time in my life and I wanted to invent something that would help me to remember to use it," Melone said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

The Walker Squawker is a realistic bird that perches atop walking devices. According to a September press release from Ageless Innovation, the parent company of Joy For All, which produces the Walker Squawker, the device "will sing and play songs as older loved ones move along, ultimately providing joy and fun through playful sounds, interactions, and companionship."

"Not only are the Walker Squawkers cute little fellas, but they serve a purpose," Melone told "GMA."

Melone worked with Joy For All to bring her invention to life.

"The Walker Squawker is a great companion for anyone using a mobility device. With a look, feel and many different sounds that simulate a real bird species, it is sure to keep you company and brighten your day," she said.

Shop Melone's invention below for yourself or a loved one.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Joy for All Joy for All Walker Squawker Cardinal Price: $64.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Designed to deliver joy, fun, and companionship to older adults and their families.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK