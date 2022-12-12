The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary!

To mark the occasion, Disney has released the first of many Disney100 collections full of products to help you celebrate.

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection includes apparel, accessories and fun items for the home.

Shop the limited edition items below and check back for updates as new merch is released.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apparel

Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Adults Price: $84.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Mickey and the gang arrive at The Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate on this Spirit Jersey featuring a festive dye treatment, metallic foil fireworks plus puffy glitter Disneyland logos.

Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Pullover Hoodie for Adults Price: $64.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Join Mickey and his friends as they celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in style on this comfy purple pullover hoodie from The Happiest Place on Earth. With its embroidered Disney100 logo with Mickey Mouse in sparkling attire on the front, it provides the perfect balance of cozy and cool.

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney100 Jogger Pants for Adults Price: $49.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Made of super soft cotton with an elastic waistband and cuffs, they feature Mickey all dressed up with everywhere to go. Embroidered art on the front features sparkly metallic thread. ''Disney100'' is written down one leg in big, happy silver puff print to give you a little extra pep in your step.

Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Kids Price: $54.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Mickey and the gang arrive at The Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate The Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary on this Spirit Jersey featuring a festive dye treatment, metallic foil fireworks plus puffy glitter Disneyland logos.

Accessories

Disney Minnie Mouse Disney100 Loungefly Mini Backpack Price: $78 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Minnie's great fashion sense is reflected in the dazzling design of this mini backpack by Loungefly. The fun bag features 3D Minnie ears with silvery drip appliqués, 3D bow appliqué and silvertone details.

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney100 Sterling Silver Necklace by Rebecca Hook Price: $195 • From: shopDisney Shop Now This Mickey Mouse sterling silver necklace by Rebecca Hook is beautifully crafted and platinum plated. It has red enamel finishing on Mickey's iconic shorts, and a precious little ''100'' tag hangs from a chain down the back while a ''Disney100'' stamp under Mickey's shoe makes this gorgeous necklace truly special.

Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag Price: $298 • From: shopDisney Shop Now This stunning tote by Dooney & Bourke features an allover pattern of Disney characters in sparkling outfits, silvertone hardware, genuine leather details and an embossed ''Disney100'' tag.

Home

Disney Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler with Straw Price: $49.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Drink in happy memories of 100 years of Disney magic with this commemorative tumbler and straw by Starbucks. Featuring an allover raised geometric platinum colored design and the Walt Disney World logo with Mickey Mouse, this celebratory cup makes a wonderful souvenir of the anniversary.

Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Throw Price: $59.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Add a little celebration to your home while celebrating 100 magical years of Disney with this soft fleece throw. Featuring Mickey, Goofy and Donald in sparkling attire, this blanket makes a wonderfully comfy souvenir.

Disney Sleeping Beauty Castle Disney100 Snowglobe Price: $39.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now A ''platinum'' finish Sleeping Beauty Castle miniature shines like magic in a glass globe swirling with snow. It's an entrancing souvenir of your 2023 visit to The Happiest Place on Earth.

Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Mug with Lid Price: $22.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Sip in happy memories of 100 years of Disney wonder with this commemorative mug. Featuring artwork of Mickey and his friends, Sleeping Beauty Castle, and the Disneyland Resort logo, and topped off with a reflective silver Mickey ear lid, this mug makes the perfect souvenir of the celebration.

Disney Disneyland Disney100 Throw Pillow Price: $44.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now Add a little pixie dust and Disney magic to your home with this Disneyland throw pillow. It features artwork of Sleeping Beauty Castle and Tinker Bell in glittering attire, tassel appliqués, and Disneyland Resort embroidered text. It's a wonderful souvenir of The Happiest Place on Earth!