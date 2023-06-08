The elegance and nostalgia of Disney Princesses are beloved by so many.

MORE: Pixar-inspired gifts for movie lovers of all ages

If you are marinating on a gift idea there are tons of ways to shop for Disney Princess lovers. For example, if you are shopping for a child maybe a dress-up set from shopDisney or a princes-themed umbrella to use at home or school.

Or if your loved one is a Disney adult, think of clothing, accessories or small practical way to add magic to their everyday.

Scroll on to check out these royal picks for the princess lover in your life.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Clothing and accessories

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Ariel Spirit Jersey for Adults
shopDisney

Ariel Spirit Jersey for Adults

Price: $74.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Crocs unisex-child Kids&#39; Disney Princess Light Up Clog
Amazon

Crocs unisex-child Kids' Disney Princess Light Up Clog

Price: $39.99 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $44.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Disney Princess Charm Bracelet
Etsy

Disney Princess Charm Bracelet

Price: $39.20   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Disney Princess Umbrella
shopDisney

Disney Princess Umbrella

Price: $19.98 42% SavingsshopDisney

Original: $34.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Disney Princess Castle Shirt
Etsy

Disney Princess Castle Shirt

Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Little Mermaid Denim Jacket for Women – Live Action Film
shopDisney

The Little Mermaid Denim Jacket for Women – Live Action Film

Price: $79.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

Toys

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tiana Inspired Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography
shopDisney

Tiana Inspired Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography

Price: $59.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Disney the Little Mermaid Ariel and Friends Seaprises Treasure Chest
Walmart

Disney the Little Mermaid Ariel and Friends Seaprises Treasure Chest

Price: $5.99 14% SavingsWalmart

Original: $6.97
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle 43205
shopDisney

LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle 43205

Price: $99.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ORIAN Princess Castle Playhouse Tent for Girls
Amazon

ORIAN Princess Castle Playhouse Tent for Girls

Price: $39.99 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tiana Costume Collection for Kids – The Princess and the Frog
shopDisney

Tiana Costume Collection for Kids – The Princess and the Frog

Price: $16.99 to $22.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
Amazon

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

Price: $14.97   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Home

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Disney Princess Cookbook
shopDisney

Disney Princess Cookbook

Price: $17.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Disney Princess Beach Towel – Personalized
shopDisney

Disney Princess Beach Towel – Personalized

Price: $13.98 30% SavingsshopDisney

Original: $19.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Moana Throw Pillow
shopDisney

Moana Throw Pillow

Price: $39.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cinderella &#39;&#39;Glass Castle&#39;&#39; by Peter Ellenshaw Framed Canvas Artwork – Limited Edition
shopDisney

Cinderella ''Glass Castle'' by Peter Ellenshaw Framed Canvas Artwork – Limited Edition

Price: $350   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Snow White Garden Apron for Adults
shopDisney

Snow White Garden Apron for Adults

Price: $34.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now