The elegance and nostalgia of Disney Princesses are beloved by so many.
If you are marinating on a gift idea there are tons of ways to shop for Disney Princess lovers. For example, if you are shopping for a child maybe a dress-up set from shopDisney or a princes-themed umbrella to use at home or school.
Or if your loved one is a Disney adult, think of clothing, accessories or small practical way to add magic to their everyday.
Scroll on to check out these royal picks for the princess lover in your life.
Clothing and accessories
Ariel Spirit Jersey for Adults
Price: $74.99 • From: shopDisney
Disney Princess Charm Bracelet
Price: $39.20 • From: Etsy
Disney Princess Umbrella
Price: $19.98 • 42% SavingsshopDisneyOriginal: $34.99
The Little Mermaid Denim Jacket for Women – Live Action Film
Price: $79.99 • From: shopDisney
Toys
Tiana Inspired Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography
Price: $59.99 • From: shopDisney
LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle 43205
Price: $99.99 • From: shopDisney
Tiana Costume Collection for Kids – The Princess and the Frog
Price: $16.99 to $22.99 • From: shopDisney
Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
Price: $14.97 • From: Amazon
Home