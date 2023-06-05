If you or someone you know is a major fan of Pixar movies, we have the perfect gifts to shop now.

We're rounding up gifts for fans of all ages, from those who love Pixar movie marathons of films like "Up," "Ratatouille" and "Turning Red" to those who can quote their favorite Pixar characters, like Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Mike Wazowski and the members of "The Incredibles" family.

For example, shop "Ratatouille"-inspired shirts and sweatshirts, "The Incredibles" action figures, "Finding Nemo" home decor and much more.

Apparel

Disney Pixar Up Water Color House Balloons Graphic T-Shirt T-Shirt
Amazon

Price: $23.50   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Anyone Can Cook Embroidered Sweatshirt
Etsy

Price: $40 to $44   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Ratatouille Shirt
Etsy

Price: $8.98 to $18.75   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Disney Pixar Turning Red Mei Meditate I Got This T-Shirt
Etsy

Price: $28.96 to $72.52   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Monsters Uni Embroidered Sweatshirt
Etsy

Price: $40 to $44   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Toys and collectibles

Disney and Pixar Up Plush Dug Toy, 10-Inch Dog Stuffed Animal Inspired by Movie Character
Amazon

Price: $18.99 13% SavingsAmazon

Original: $21.99
Shop Now

Pulaisen Our Adventure Book Scrapbook Pixar Up Handmade DIY Family Scrapbooking Album with Embossed Letter Cover Retro Photo Albums (Our Adventure Book, 11.8&#34;Lx7.6&#34;W)
Amazon

Price: $16.99 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
Shop Now

Funko Pop! Moment Disney Pixar Up Carl &#38; Ellie with Balloon Cart Vinyl Figures - BoxLunch Exclusive
Amazon

Price: $49.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Disney and Pixar Turning Red Many Moods of Red Panda Mei Animated Talking 12-Inch Feature Plush with Sounds, Music, and Phrases
Walmart

Price: $37.54 12% SavingsWalmart

Original: $42.99
Shop Now

Incredibles 2 champion series action figures - dash &#38; jack-jack
Walmart

Price: $24.99   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Handmade monster crochet keychain
Etsy

Price: $14.99 to $15.99   From: Etsy

Shop Now

TONIES Disney Pixar Cars Tonie Audio Character Bundle
Nordstrom

Price: $35.98   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

WALL•E Wooden Puzzle
shopDisney

Price: $39.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

Arlo Stuffed Doll Dinosaur Plush Toys for Kids
Amazon

Price: $17.80   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Accessories

Loungefly Disney Pixar Up Young Carl Cosplay Backpack One Size Multicolor
Amazon

Price: $16.99 82% SavingsAmazon

Original: $95
Shop Now

EMBROIDERED HAT MU Monsters Inc - Adjustable Cap
Etsy

Price: $24.50   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Petunia Pickle Bottom x Disney Pixar Mini Backpack
Nordstrom

Price: $79   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Ground Up Toy Story All Over Print Slip-On (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos

Price: $26.52 49% SavingsZappos

Original: $52
Shop Now

Home

Gusteau's Restaurant Watercolor Print, Watercolor Sketch
Etsy

Price: $18 to $100   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Nemo disney wall art
Etsy

Price: $15 to $60   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Finding Nemo Doormat
Etsy

Price: $45   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Baby Mobile Nemo
Etsy

Price: $140   From: Etsy

Shop Now

Disney-Pixar &#34;Pixarland&#34; Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket, 48&#34; x 60&#34;, Multi Color, 1 Count
Amazon

Price: $43.95 to $33.23   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Disney Cars 2-Piece Toddler Sheet Set
Amazon

Price: $24.95   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Toy Story Beach Towel – Personalized
shopDisney

Price: $13.98 30% SavingsshopDisney

Original: $19.99
Shop Now