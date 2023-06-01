Give someone a little piece of the most magical place on earth with these 21 unique gift ideas.
It is safe to say that a love of all things Disney has no age limit, so why not celebrate the super fan in your life for their birthday or next special occasion with something that's Disney themed?
From Mickey-themed home goods to the new Disney x Tommy Hilfiger launch, there are tons of great gift ideas at all prices.
Keep scrolling to bring a little pixie dust to your friends and family this year.
Clothing
Mickey Mouse Button Down Shirt for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $199 • From: shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Striped Shorts for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $179 • From: shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Sleeveless Shirt Dress for Women by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $229 • From: shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Polka Dot Sweater for Women by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $229 • From: shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $189 • From: shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Icon Jogger Pants for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $219 • From: shopDisney
Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Royal Ocean Family T-Shirt
Price: $22.99 • From: Amazon
Janie and Jack Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Tee
Price: $34 • From: Janie and Jack
Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Tie-Dye Shorts for Adults
Price: $31.49 • 30% SavingsshopDisneyOriginal: $44.99
Minnie Mouse The Exercise Dress for Women by Outdoor Voices
Price: $118 • From: shopDisney
Jewelry and accessories
Baublebar x Disney Mickey Slider Bracelet
Price: $38 • From: Nordstrom
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Mickey Mouse Clog | Disney Light Up Shoes
Price: $29.99 to $54.99 • From: Amazon
Jasmine Drop+ iPhone 13 Case by OtterBox
Price: $59.99 • From: shopDisney
Disney Castle snacks theme park Apple Watch Band
Price: $15.99 • From: Etsy
Disney Pisa Bracelet
Price: $12 • From: BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Rolling Luggage
Price: $199 • From: shopDisney
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Picnic Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag
Price: $228 • From: shopDisney
Disney X Coach Sport Slide In Signature Textile Jacquard With Mickey Mouse Embroidery
Price: $110 • From: Coach
Toys
Mattel Disney The Little Mermaid Deluxe Mermaid Ariel Doll with Iridescent Tail, Hair Jewelry Beads, and Doll Stand
Price: $45 • From: Amazon
Moana Ocean Adventure Play Set
Price: $49.99 • From: shopDisney
LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House
Price: $59.95 • From: Amazon
Home goods
Disney World Print, Watercolor Print
Price: $15 to $53 • From: Etsy
Instant Pot 6-Quart, Duo Electric Pressure Cooker
Price: $88.06 • From: Walmart
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Disney Mickey & Minnie Mouse Baby Blanket
Price: $78 • From: Amazon
Hakuna Matata - 9oz Soy Candle
Price: $17.99 • From: Amazon
Disney Mickey Mouse-inspired Stand for Amazon Echo Show 5
Price: $24.99 • From: Amazon
Disney Mickey Mouse 1-Cup Coffee Maker with Mug
Price: $34.99 • From: Amazon
Mickey Rope Tray Mickey Basket Tray Rustic Rope Tray Home Decor
Price: $45 • From: Etsy
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."