Give someone a little piece of the most magical place on earth with these 21 unique gift ideas.

It is safe to say that a love of all things Disney has no age limit, so why not celebrate the super fan in your life for their birthday or next special occasion with something that's Disney themed?

From Mickey-themed home goods to the new Disney x Tommy Hilfiger launch, there are tons of great gift ideas at all prices.

Keep scrolling to bring a little pixie dust to your friends and family this year.

Clothing

Mickey Mouse Button Down Shirt for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $199   From: shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Striped Shorts for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $179   From: shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Sleeveless Shirt Dress for Women by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $229   From: shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Polka Dot Sweater for Women by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $229   From: shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $189   From: shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Icon Jogger Pants for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Price: $219   From: shopDisney

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Royal Ocean Family T-Shirt
Price: $22.99   From: Amazon

Janie and Jack Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Tee
Price: $34   From: Janie and Jack

Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Tie-Dye Shorts for Adults
Price: $31.49   From: shopDisney

Original: $44.99
Minnie Mouse The Exercise Dress for Women by Outdoor Voices
Price: $118   From: shopDisney

GapKids | Disney Mickey Mouse Logo Joggers
Price: $15.99   From: GAP

Original: $39.99
Jewelry and accessories

Baublebar x Disney Mickey Slider Bracelet
Price: $38   From: Nordstrom

Crocs Unisex-Child Kids&#39; Mickey Mouse Clog | Disney Light Up Shoes
Price: $29.99 to $54.99   From: Amazon

Jasmine Drop+ iPhone 13 Case by OtterBox
Price: $59.99   From: shopDisney

Disney Castle snacks theme park Apple Watch Band
Price: $15.99   From: Etsy

Disney Pisa Bracelet
Price: $12   From: BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Rolling Luggage
Price: $199   From: shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Picnic Dooney &#38; Bourke Camera Bag
Price: $228   From: shopDisney

Disney X Coach Sport Slide In Signature Textile Jacquard With Mickey Mouse Embroidery
Price: $110   From: Coach

Editor's Picks

Toys

Mattel Disney The Little Mermaid Deluxe Mermaid Ariel Doll with Iridescent Tail, Hair Jewelry Beads, and Doll Stand
Price: $45   From: Amazon

Disney the Little Mermaid Ariel Fashion Doll on Land In Signature Blue Dress, Toys Inspired by Disney&#39;s the Little Mermaid
Price: $9.99   From: Amazon

Original: $14.99
Moana Ocean Adventure Play Set
Price: $49.99   From: shopDisney

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House
Price: $59.95   From: Amazon

5 Second Rule Disney Edition
Price: $18.10   From: Amazon

Original: $24.99
Home goods

Disney World Print, Watercolor Print
Price: $15 to $53   From: Etsy

Instant Pot 6-Quart, Duo Electric Pressure Cooker
Price: $88.06   From: Walmart

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Disney Mickey &#38; Minnie Mouse Baby Blanket
Price: $78   From: Amazon

Hakuna Matata - 9oz Soy Candle
Price: $17.99   From: Amazon

Disney Mickey Mouse-inspired Stand for Amazon Echo Show 5
Price: $24.99   From: Amazon

Disney Mickey Mouse 1-Cup Coffee Maker with Mug
Price: $34.99   From: Amazon

Mickey Rope Tray Mickey Basket Tray Rustic Rope Tray Home Decor
Price: $45   From: Etsy

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."